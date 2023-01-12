Thursday, January 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Makar Sankranti traditional dishes: Know til ladoo and peanut chikki recipes

Makar Sankranti traditional dishes: Know til ladoo and peanut chikki recipes

In the festival of Makar Sankranti, people make and distribute til ladoo and peanut chikki. Know how to make them at home and serve it to your loved ones.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2023 21:52 IST
til ladoo recipe
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHEF.ANSHURAJ Know til ladoo and chikki recipes

Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan, is one of the main holidays observed in India. A significant harvest holiday, Makar Sankranti has its roots in rural areas. Because it commemorates the Sun's entry into the zodiac sign of cancer, this day is seen as exceptionally lucky. With this day, the cloudy days cease and the sunny days begin. People celebrate this day with kite flying, eating til ke ladoo, gajak, chikki, and other activities in several regions of the nation.  

Til Ladoo  

Ingredients

 300 gms Jaggery

A pinch of salt 
1 tsp Ghee
300 gms White sesame seeds

¼ tsp Ghee for greasing

Process

-- In a pan, add sesame seeds and roast for 5-6 minutes on moderate heat. Transfer it into a bowl for resting.
-- In the same pan, add jaggery and melt the jaggery for 7-8 minutes on moderate heat.
-- Once jaggery is cooked, add a pinch of salt, ghee, roasted sesame seeds and mix it everything well.
-- Take a butter paper, apply ghee and place the prepared peanuts chikki mixture on it.
-- Press the mixture with the help of a palm or roll the mixture with the help of a rolling pin.
-- Cut into small equal parts and transfer it into a serving plate or platter.
-- Apply water on the palm and make lemon size balls of the remaining mixture.
-- Transfer it onto a serving plate or platter and serve.  

Peanut Chikki 

210 gms Unsalted Peanuts
90 gms Almonds, roughly chopped
300 gms Jaggery 
A pinch of salt (optional)
¼ tsp Fennel seeds 

¼ tsp Ghee for greasing 

Read: Lohri 2023: Best cities to visit in India to celebrate the auspicious festival

Related Stories
Cakes, Cupcakes and Cookies: Want to cook dessert for one? Check out easy-to-make recipe

Cakes, Cupcakes and Cookies: Want to cook dessert for one? Check out easy-to-make recipe

Peri Peri Popcorn, Baked Garlic Potatoes to Hummus dip: Home made treats in just 5 minutes

Peri Peri Popcorn, Baked Garlic Potatoes to Hummus dip: Home made treats in just 5 minutes

Festivals in January 2023: Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu; know celebration dates

Festivals in January 2023: Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu; know celebration dates

Process 

-- In a pan, add peanuts and roast them for 5-6 minutes on moderate heat.    
-- Transfer it to a tray for resting or cool down to room temperature.
-- Crush the peanuts and remove the skin with the help of a strainer or with a rolling pin.
-- In a pan, add jaggery and melt it for 7-8 minutes on moderate heat.
-- Drop a few jaggery drops into the chilled water to check texture.
-- Add a pinch of salt, fennel seeds into melted jaggery and mix it well.
-- Add peanuts, almonds into jaggery and mix it well.
-- Take a butter paper, apply ghee and place the prepared peanuts chikki mixture on it.
-- Press the mixture with the help of a palm or roll the mixture with the help of a rolling pin.
-- Make a thin sheet and cut into small equal parts.
-- Transfer it to a serving platter.

Read: Makar Sankranti 2023: 14 or 15 when to celebrate Uttarayana? Know Shubh Muhurat & Important beliefs  

(With IANS inputs)

 

 

 

 

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Top News

Related Food News

Latest News