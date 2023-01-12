Makar Sankranti traditional dishes: Know til ladoo and peanut chikki recipes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHEF.ANSHURAJ Know til ladoo and chikki recipes

Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan, is one of the main holidays observed in India. A significant harvest holiday, Makar Sankranti has its roots in rural areas. Because it commemorates the Sun's entry into the zodiac sign of cancer, this day is seen as exceptionally lucky. With this day, the cloudy days cease and the sunny days begin. People celebrate this day with kite flying, eating til ke ladoo, gajak, chikki, and other activities in several regions of the nation.

Til Ladoo

Ingredients

300 gms Jaggery

A pinch of salt

1 tsp Ghee

300 gms White sesame seeds

¼ tsp Ghee for greasing

Process

-- In a pan, add sesame seeds and roast for 5-6 minutes on moderate heat. Transfer it into a bowl for resting.

-- In the same pan, add jaggery and melt the jaggery for 7-8 minutes on moderate heat.

-- Once jaggery is cooked, add a pinch of salt, ghee, roasted sesame seeds and mix it everything well.

-- Take a butter paper, apply ghee and place the prepared peanuts chikki mixture on it.

-- Press the mixture with the help of a palm or roll the mixture with the help of a rolling pin.

-- Cut into small equal parts and transfer it into a serving plate or platter.

-- Apply water on the palm and make lemon size balls of the remaining mixture.

-- Transfer it onto a serving plate or platter and serve.

Peanut Chikki

210 gms Unsalted Peanuts

90 gms Almonds, roughly chopped

300 gms Jaggery

A pinch of salt (optional)

¼ tsp Fennel seeds

¼ tsp Ghee for greasing

Process

-- In a pan, add peanuts and roast them for 5-6 minutes on moderate heat.

-- Transfer it to a tray for resting or cool down to room temperature.

-- Crush the peanuts and remove the skin with the help of a strainer or with a rolling pin.

-- In a pan, add jaggery and melt it for 7-8 minutes on moderate heat.

-- Drop a few jaggery drops into the chilled water to check texture.

-- Add a pinch of salt, fennel seeds into melted jaggery and mix it well.

-- Add peanuts, almonds into jaggery and mix it well.

-- Take a butter paper, apply ghee and place the prepared peanuts chikki mixture on it.

-- Press the mixture with the help of a palm or roll the mixture with the help of a rolling pin.

-- Make a thin sheet and cut into small equal parts.

-- Transfer it to a serving platter.

