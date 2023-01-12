Lohri 2023: Best cities to visit in India to celebrate the auspicious festival

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People across India celebrate Lohri with pomp and enthusiasm

Lohri 2023: The festive season of Lohri is knocking on our doors. The Punjabi festival marks the end of the winter solstice and is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm across India. Among the many cities that host spectacular Lohri celebrations, the following five stand out for their unique and traditional ways of celebrating the festival. From the traditional and spiritual celebrations in Amritsar to the cultural and traditional celebrations in Ludhiana, there's something for everyone to enjoy during Lohri.

Chandigarh

The capital of Punjab, Chandigarh is one of the best places to experience the traditional celebrations of Lohri. The city is adorned with bright lights and bonfires are set up for prayers in gurudwaras. Along with traditional celebrations, the city also offers a modern touch to the festival with clubs and restaurants hosting special parties for patrons.

Amritsar

The spiritual hub of Punjab, Amritsar is a must-visit during the Lohri celebrations. The iconic Golden Temple is lit up beautifully, and the community kitchens prepare a delicious meal to feed thousands of visitors. The bustling markets and the intoxicating fragrance of jaggery and fresh sweets make the celebrations in Amritsar a blessed affair.

Jalandhar

One of the most ancient cities of Punjab, Jalandhar is a great place for traditional Lohri celebrations. The warm-hearted locals here have preserved the rituals of Lohri over generations, making it a perfect destination for those looking to experience the traditional aspects of the festival. Lohri is also celebrated across various educational institutes in the city.

Ludhiana

Known for its love of dance, Ludhiana is the perfect destination for those looking to experience the cultural and traditional aspects of Lohri. Professional dance troupes perform Bhangra and Gidda on the streets, and the celebrations are marked by bright lights, vibrant clothes, peppy music and heart-thumping beats. Delicious food, kite flying, and dancing are also integral parts of the celebrations here.

Delhi

The capital city of India, Delhi is a melting pot of cultures. While the Lohri celebrations might not have a strong Punjabi influence, the city offers a fantastic opportunity to immerse in the fun and spirituality of the festival. Housing societies organize dance competitions and shows, and a range of delicacies like Makki Di Roti, Sarson Ka Saag, Gur Ki Gajak and Atta Laddoos are served. It's an occasion to dress, eat, dance, pray and visit gurudwaras in the city.

Lohri is celebrated in different ways across India, and these five cities offer a diverse range of experiences for people to immerse themselves in the traditional and cultural aspects of the festival.

