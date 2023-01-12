Makar Sankranti 2023: 14 or 15 when to celebrate Uttarayana? Know Shubh Muhurat & Important beliefs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Makar Sankranti 2023: Find out when to celebrate Uttarayana

Makar Sankranti 2023: Makar Sankranti is one of the most important festivals of Hindus. The festival is celebrated when the Sun enters Capricorn in the month of Pausha. Makar Sankranti is also known as Khichdi. Urad dal and rice are donated on this day. Along with this, donating sesame seeds, chidwa, gold, woolen clothes, blankets is considered auspicious. It is also associated to be kite flying festive and is called Uttarayana in Gujarat.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, on the day of Makar Sankranti, there is great importance of bathing and donating at the pilgrimage sites. Bathing in the river Ganga has special significance on this day. By doing this, the person's health remains good and there is no shortage of money.

14 or 15 When will Makar Sankranti be celebrated?

On January 14, after leaving Sagittarius, the Sun will enter Capricorn at 8.44 pm and will continue to transit in Capricorn till 9.40 am on February 13. After that, it will enter Aquarius. Because Sun is entering Capricorn on January 14, 2023, Kharmas or Dhanurmas will also end as soon as Sun enters Capricorn. Therefore, the auspicious functions which were banned till now will be removed and the wedding season will start again. The auspicious time of this Sankranti will be the Sankranti period on January 15 at 12.44 pm. In such a situation, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 15 January 2023.

Makar Sankranti 2023 Shubh Muhurat

Punya Kaal morning - 7.15 am to 12.30 am (duration: 5 hours 14 minutes)

Mahapunya Kaal morning - 7:15:13 to 9:15:13 (Duration: 2 hours)

Things to do on Makar Sankranti

Take bath before sunrise on the day of Makar Sankranti

After taking a bath, offer Arghya to the Sun by putting red flowers and Akshat in a Kalash. Chant Surya Beej mantra during this

Recite Shrimad Bhagwad or Gita on this day

On the day of Makar Sankranti, it is considered auspicious to donate ghee in addition to sesame seeds, grains and blankets.

Make sure to make khichdi in food on this day and also offer food to God.

eat food in the evening

On this day, apart from the utensil, if you donate sesame seeds to a poor person, then you will get relief from every problem related to Shani.

Makar Sankranti Mythology

According to Hindu mythology, on the day of Makar Sankranti, Lord Surya visits his son Lord Shani. At that time Lord Shani is representing Capricorn. Lord Shani is the deity of Capricorn. That is why this day is celebrated as Makar Sankranti. It is believed that if a father visits his son on this special day, all his sorrows and troubles go away.

Other mythological story related to Makar Sankranti

There is another lore associated with Makar Sankranti which is described in the Mahabharata. This story is related to Bhishma Pitamah. Bhishma Pitamah had got the boon of voluntary death. When he was hit by an arrow in the war and was lying on the couch, he was waiting for the sun to be in Uttarayan to give up his life.

Read More Lifestyle News