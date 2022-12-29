Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Best wishes, Inspirational quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Images

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: The 10th guru of Sikhs, was born on December 22, 1666 in Patna, Bihar. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is calculated according to the lunar calendar. This year, his 356th birth anniversary is being celebrated on December 29. Guru Gobind Singh, who was only nine when his father, the ninth Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred, stoically took up the leadership of the Sikhs. His exemplary life is the epitome of courage and resoluteness.

Guru Gobind Singh was not just a great warrior, philosopher, poet but also a spiritual master. Guru Gobind Singh established the Sikh warrior community of Khalsa in the year 1699. He also introduced the five Ks- articles of faith that are worn by the Sikh warriors, Kesh (uncut hair), Kara (a steel bracelet), Kanga (a wooden comb), Kaccha - also spelled, Kachh, Kachera (cotton underwear) and Kirpan (steel sword). To commence this day, gurudwaras are decorated and people visit to offer special prayers. Bhajans, Kirtans, Ardaas are organised in honour of his birth anniversary while langar is served throughout the day.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Quotes

"Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword of the High falls upon thy neck." "All human beings have the same eyes, the same ears, the same body composed of earth, air, fire and water" "The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained, when one eradicates selfishness from within" "Egotism is such a terrible disease, in the love of duality, they do their deeds" "When there is incest, adultery, atheism, hatred of religion, no more dharma, and sin everywhere, the impossible Iron Age has come; in what way the world will be saved? For the helpless, the Lord Himself will manifest as the Supreme Purusha. He will be called the Kalki incarnation and will be glorious like a lion coming down from heaven." "I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil… the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants be torn out by their roots." "For this purpose was I born, let all virtuous people understand. I was born to advance righteousness, to emancipate the good, and to destroy all evil-doers root and branch." "Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the Name of the Lord in their minds."

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Wishes

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you this Gurpurab.

May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fateh. A Very Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family.

Gurupurab is a day to honour the preachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. May he fulfil all your dreams and blesses you from heaven above.

May this holy occasion enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti to you and your family!

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: WhatsApp & Facebook Images

