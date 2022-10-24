Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp status for the occasion

Follow us on Govardhan Puja is being celebrated In India on October 26

Govardhan Puja 2022: The auspicious occasion dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on October 26. Due to the Solar Eclipse, the celebration will happen on Wednesday and Bhai Dooj will also fall on the same day. As per the Hindu scriptures and described in the Bhagavata Purana, Govardhan Puja is chiefly identified with Lord Krishna. He lifted the 'Govardhan Hill' on his little finger to protect those who sought his refuge from Indra's torrential rage. Share with your loved ones greetings and wishes and soak in the festive spirit.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Wishes and greetings to share

-- May Lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above. Happy Govardhan Puja.

-- Murli Manohar will fulfill wishes Health, Wealth & Prosperity shall prevail, Believe in the almighty and keep going Krishna will help you sail. Happy Govardhan Puja.

-- May this special day of Govardhan Puja brings you success, wealth and love May lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above.

-- Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day filled with faith, prayers, and goodwill too. May this day bring in your life all the things that are dear to you. Happy Govardhan Puja 2022!

-- Diwali has filled this day with light Govardhan Puja is about to start. May you be blessed all year through, That is my genuine, wish from the heart.

-- I wish u HAPPY GOVARDHAN PUJA 2022 And I pray to God for ur prosperous life. May you find all the delights of life May your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you

-- Worship lord Krishna today. It's the special Govardhan Puja day

He will make all your dreams come true

And luck shall come finding you.

Happy Govardhan Puja 2019 to you and your family!

Govardhan Puja 2022: Images to share

