Govardhan Puja 2022: Date, Significance, Celebration, Puja vidhi and Muhurat Time

Govardhan Puja 2022: Govardhan Puja or Annakoot is celebrated on the next day of Diwali. This puja is performed on the day of Kartik Shukla Pratipada according to the Hindu calendar. This year Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. But there will also be a solar eclipse on this day, due to which this year Govardhan Puja will not be celebrated on the next day of Diwali but on Wednesday 26 October 2022. This festival is specially dedicated to the worship of Shri Krishna, Gau Mata and Govardhan Parvat. Annakuts are made in Govardhan Puja and the shape of Govardhan is made from cow dung. But without parikrama, Govardhan Puja is considered incomplete. Know what is the importance of parikrama in Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja Muhurat Time

This year the auspicious time of Govardhan Puja is from 6.29 am to 8.43 am.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Significance

According to the legend, Lord Indra got angry when Shri Krishna asked the people of Braj to worship the Govardhan mountain and cows. In anger, he caused such rain that the lives of the people of Braj were in danger. Then Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain with his little finger to protect the people of Braj and Brajwasis and animals took shelter under this mountain for 7 days. That is why in Govardhan Puja, people worship this mountain by making the shape of this mountain with cow dung and it is circumambulated seven times.

Govardhan Puja Vidhi

People prepare 56 or 108 kinds of meals cooked with wheat, rice, and gram flour on Govardhan Puja. The Vegetarian delicacies are then offered to Lord Krishna. To mark the festival, a hillock is created from cow dung which is referred to as Govardhan and is decorated with flowers. The devotees walk all the way around the hillock to pray to Lord Govardhan for their well-being and to safeguard their families.

Why parikrama is necessary for Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Parvat is also known as Giriraj Parvat. Govardhan Parvat is situated in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, It's a 62 feet high mountain. The circumambulation of Giriraj mountain is 21 km, it takes 7-8 hours to circumambulate it. It is believed that those who are unable to visit the Char Dham, must do a circumambulation of this mountain once.

Rules of Govardhan Puja

*Do not do Govardhan Puja alone. Govardhan Puja should be performed only with your family, neighbor, or relative.

*On the courtyard or terrace of the house, worship should be done by making the shape of Govardhan mountain with cow dung.

*Govardhan mountain made of cow dung should be circumambulated seven times.

*Parikrama should not be left incomplete in the middle.

*During the circumambulation, milk should be offered to the mountain.

