Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best Wishes, Quotes, HD Images of Bappa to share on Facebook, WhatsApp Status

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, It is an auspicious Hindu festival observed during the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. It marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, who is known as the god of wisdom and prosperity. During this festival, devotees bring Lord Ganesh idols at homes and seek his blessings. Observed in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, the festival is celebrated with great pomp and show. Year after year, temples are decorated with flowers and lights and welcome devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31, Wednesday, and the Visarjan will take place on, September 9.

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, we bring you wishes, images, greetings and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Samagri and Important Mantras of Hindu festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Best Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone!

With the blessing of Lord Ganapati, may you receive success in all your endeavours!

Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha! Let's celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with joy and happiness.

May Lord Ganapati always give you many reasons to be happy. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka removes all obstacles and shower you with bounties. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes and HD Images of Bappa

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGanesh Chaturthi 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGanesh Chaturthi 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGanesh Chaturthi 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGanesh Chaturthi 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGanesh Chaturthi 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGanesh Chaturthi 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGanesh Chaturthi 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGanesh Chaturthi 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGEGanesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Quotes

May the Lord of wealth & success

shower his blessings on you and your family

on Ganesh Chaturthi and always.

May the God of Fortune,

Remove the obstacles of your life,

Provide you with auspicious beginnings,

Inspire you with creativity,

And bless you with wisdom!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May your happiness be as large as Ganesh's appetite,

May your life be as long as his trunk,

May your troubles become as small as his small,

May all your moments be as sweet as his laddoos.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all!

May Lord VighnaVinayaka,

Remove all your obstacles,

And visits you with luck!

A very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Read More Lifestyle News