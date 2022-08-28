Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Samagri and Important Mantras of Hindu festival

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAJHAAGANPATI Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: One of the main and most important festivals of Hindus, it is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Lord Ganesha was born on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will be starting from 31st August, 2022. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is a 10-day long festival.

Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with pomp and grandeur after two years of restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a long wait, people rushed to shops to purchase Lord Ganesha idols to celebrate the festival. Pandals are also going to be decorated ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, even though the festival is celebrated for eleven days, it depends on the faith of the people, for how many days they bring Ganpati ji to their homes. Many people bring Ganpati ji at home for one day, three days, five days or even seven days.

Know about the auspicious time, worship and sthapana method.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Puja Samagri

Chauki for worship, red cloth, idol of Lord Ganesha, water urn, Panchamrit, Roli, Akshat, Kalava, red cloth, Janeu, Gangajal, betel nut, cardamom, batasa, coconut, clove, paan, Panchameva, Ghee, camphor, incense, lamp, flowers among other things should be collected.

Method of Sthapana of Lord Ganesha

After getting up in the Brahma Muhurta, complete all your work and take a bath. Remembering Ganapati, complete preparations for the puja. Wear red colored clothes on this day. Fill an urn with water and put betel nut in it and tie it with a cloth. After this, establish a post in the right direction and spread a red cloth on it. Before installation, bathe Ganpati with Panchamrit. After this, wash the idol with Gangajal, install it in the outpost while cheering. Along with this, keep a betel nut on either side of the idol as a form of riddhi-siddhi.

Ganesha Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

After installation, offer water to Ganapati with the help of flowers. After this, apply roli and akshat. Following this, offer red colored flowers, Janeu, Doob, betel nut, cloves, cardamom and any sweets in betel leaves. Offer modak and bhog. Worship him with Shodashopachar. Offer dakshina to Ganesh ji and along with 21 laddoos. After offering all the ingredients, worship Lord Ganesha with incense, lamp and incense sticks. After that chant these mantras.

Vakratund Mahakaya Suryakoti Samprabha.

Nirvighnam Kuru, Sarvkaryeshu sarvadat.

or

Chant 'Shri Ganga Ganapataye Namah'.

Offer bhog 3 times a day

If you have installed the idol of Lord Ganapati at your home, then you have to take care of them exactly like a member of the house. It is mandatory to offer Bhog to Ganapati 3 times a day. Modak should be offered daily to Ganpati Bappa. If you want, you can also offer Motichoor or gram flour laddus.

