Durga Puja 2022: Date-wise pujo chart for Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami

Durga Puja 2022: The festive season in India has already begun with Navratri on September 26. The nine-day festival witnessed Hindu devotees worshipping nine different avatars of Goddess Durga during these days and observing fast. After a gap of two years, people will be able to celebrate Maha Navami and Durga Puja without any restrictions. The markets have already been decorated and pandals are set up at every corner. People have come out on the streets to catch all the action in the city, and of course, enjoy delicious food. During this time, one can spot the beautiful idols of the Goddess Durga everywhere as well.

Other than Goddess Durga, Goddess Laxmi, Lord Ganesha and Kartikay, Goddess Saraswati are also worshipped during this festival.

Durga Puja 2022: Date-wise calendar and chart

Day 1 - October 1 - Subho Sasthi

Day 2 - October 2 - Maha Saptami

Day 3 - October 3 - Durga Ashtami

Day 4 - October 4 - Maha Navami

Day 5 - October 5 - Bijoya Dashami, Durga Visarjan and Sindoor Khela

Durga Puja 2022: History and Significance

Starting on October 1, Durga Puja festivities this year are grand as the celebrations have resumed after a break of two years due to the Covid19 lockdown. During the celebrations, devotees welcome Goddess Durga in their homes and worship her. According to the legend, Goddess Durga defeated demon god Asura in a battle which is why this festival is celebrated as the victory of good over evil.

On Dashmi, the idols of Maa Durga are immersed in water. Women also indulge in "sindoor khela," a celebration wherein women apply sindoor or vermillion to each other. This signifies wishing a happy married life.

