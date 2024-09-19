Want to lose 2kg in a week? Follow these simple diet plan shared by expert

In the current urban lifestyle, people are more worried about their health and increasing weight. A few people who manage to take out some time from their busy schedule for workout are able to stay and look fit but there are many of us who are not able to maintain this discipline. For those, who are looking to reduce some weight by just following a diet plan, we have listed down a perfectly curated food chart with which you can lose 2 kilograms in just a week. The following diet plan is suggested by weight loss coach and keto dietitian Dr Swati Singh. Check it out below.
Diet plan to lose 2 kg in a week
- Day start - You should start your day with 1 glass of lukewarm water. You should never drink cold water in the morning. You can drink diffused water like cumin water, cardamom water, fennel and fenugreek water in the morning.
- Breakfast - You can have 1 boiled egg, some oats or poha for breakfast. This will provide both protein and carbs. You can eat gram flour cheela with curd on any day.
- Premeal snacks - To avoid feeling too hungry, you can eat a handful of nuts or a seasonal fruit before lunch. Do not include any sweet items in your diet to lose weight.
- Lunch - You can have millet roti with any protein source like curd and any vegetable. Along with this, eat 1 plate of salad. Salad is most important for weight loss. Fibre helps in keeping weight in control as it burns fat faster.
- Snacks - You can drink green tea, black coffee or tea in the evening. Along with this, you can have roasted makhana, roasted peanuts, roasted gram, millet or any other healthy snacks. If you have not eaten dry fruits in the morning then you can eat them at this time.
- Dinner - It should be taken 3 hours before sleeping. One must eat only light food for dinner. There is minimal activity after dinner. So eat dal, rice and salad for dinner. You can eat 1 roti instead of rice.
- Night - If you feel hungry after dinner, then drink 1 cup of turmeric milk before going to bed. This will strengthen your immunity and also calm your hunger.
- Water - It is important to drink the right amount of water throughout the day. If you drink the right amount of water, it can also control hunger. You should drink 2-3 litres of water throughout the day. If you do some physical activity, then increase the amount of water.