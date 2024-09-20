Is drinking coffee good for weight loss? Know right amount of consumption

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know if coffee is good for weight loss or not.

Most people get startled out of sleep after having a morning cup of coffee. Some people may experience a reduction in appetite as well. A growing number of users on social media are consuming their favourite energy drinks to help them lose weight. When we spoke Dietecian Shikha Srivastava, Co-founder of Nutricare Diet Clinic, she said because coffee includes caffeine, which can speed up metabolism and improve fat burning, it can be beneficial for weight loss when used in moderation. Its efficacy is contingent upon preparation methods and personal health circumstances. However, research on the potential effects of caffeine and other coffee-related substances on weight is still in its early stages.

Coffee's weight loss benefits:

Boosts Metabolism: The central nervous system is stimulated by caffeine, which can raise your metabolic rate and help you burn more calories.

Appetite Suppressant: Coffee has the potential to temporarily suppress appetite, allowing some people to ingest fewer calories.

Enhanced Energy: Coffee's caffeine content can improve physical performance and increase the effectiveness of workouts.

Who should drink coffee?

Healthy adults who are looking for a metabolism boost can benefit from moderate coffee consumption.

Physically active individuals may find that coffee improves endurance and fat burning.

People with a slow metabolism can also get help from sipping in coffee.

Who should avoid coffee?

Pregnant Women: It's important to limit caffeine intake, as high levels of caffeine are linked to pregnancy complications.

People with Anxiety or Sleep Issues: Coffee can increase anxiety, and jitteriness, and interfere with sleep.

People with Heart Conditions or High Blood Pressure: Caffeine can raise blood pressure temporarily, so those with heart problems or hypertension should limit consumption.

Caffeine can raise blood pressure temporarily, so those with heart problems or hypertension should limit consumption. Individuals with Acid Reflux or Digestive Issues: Coffee is acidic and can exacerbate gastrointestinal problems.

What is the right amount of coffee?

General Population: 2-3 cups per day is considered a safe range.

General Population: 2-3 cups per day is considered a safe range.

Weight Loss: To maximise the benefits of weight loss, drink it black or with minimal milk and no added sugar. High-calorie additives like cream and sugar can counter the weight loss benefits.

Pregnancy: No more than 1 cup per day.

Always consider your tolerance and consult a healthcare provider, especially during pregnancy or if you have pre-existing health conditions.

