Navratri 2022: Dos and Don'ts you should remember during fasts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri 2022

Navratri 2022: Shardiya Navratri are going to begin from September 26 (Monday). It will conclude on October 4. During Navratri, nine forms of the Goddess Durga are worshipped according to the Hindu rituals abs customs. With this, the blessings of the Goddess remain on the devotees. By following the right methods of worship, every wish is fulfilled by the grace of Maa Durga. To seek special blessings, devotees should keep in mind a few things. There are certain things which are completely prohibited during these nine days and therefore the devotees should be extra careful. If one does not follow these rules they won't be able to reap the benefits of fasting.

Dos and Don'ts

If you are fasting for 9 days in Shardiya Navratri and are keeping the eternal flame burning then don't leave the house empty. There should always be someone present in the house.

After setting up Ghat in Navratri, do not forget to recite aarti and worship both in the morning and evening. Also, make sure to offer Bhog on a respective day to Goddess Durga.

Do not forget to do cleanliness in Navratri. During this, after sunrise, after bathing, do worship in clean clothes. Otherwise, Maa Durga will get angry.

Do not wear black clothes for 9 days of Navratri. Don't even touch leather belts and shoes. Also, do not get hair, beard and nails cut during Navratri.

Establish peace in the house during Navratri. Do not fight and quarrel with anyone.

Onion, garlic and meat-liquor should not be consumed at all during Navratri. During this time, eat only sattvic food or eat fruits.

Those observing fast during Navratri should not sleep in bed for nine days. They should sleep on a mat on the ground.

Do not speak to others while reciting Durga Chalisa or Durga Saptashati during Shardiya Navratri fast. Otherwise, the worship is considered incomplete.

One should not bring negative thoughts towards anyone during Navratri.

DON'T MISS:

Navratri 2022: Devotional songs and Aartis to seek blessings from Goddess Durga

Navratri 2022: When will Shardiya Navratri start; know Durga Puja, Dussehra dates and shubh muhurat

Navratri 2022: Know what NOT to offer Goddess Durga during nine days

Read More Lifestyle News