Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Ayodhya's Khurchan Peda, Khadau, Chandan Tika and Jaggery to get GI tag

After the inclusion of the Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Laddu in the GI product, now jaggery (gud), khurchan peda, sandalwood, tika and khadau (wooden slippers) will also be included in the GI product. GI expert Padma Shri Rajni Kant, a resident of Kashi, has applied to the GI Registry Chennai to include these products in ODOP.

The GI Registry, Chennai has accepted the application. Rajni Kant said that all five GI applications have been accepted under the technical and legal process. In the coming few months, all these five traditional products of Ayodhya will be included in India's intellectual property with the GI tag and will reach the whole world proudly as the original products of Ayodhya. After getting the GI for all these products, about 10,000 people will get direct benefits.

He said that with the increasing number of pilgrims and visitors in Ayodhya and the demand, along with the possibility of fake products made elsewhere increasing in the market of Ayodhya, the traditional products here were applied for GI so that the business can increase locally.

According to the TOI report, Rajni Kant said, "After 33 years of social service, I have been involved in the GI registration process for five products from Ayodhya. What greater fortune could there be than contributing to the preservation and enhancement of the culture and heritage of 20 states across the country, including Kashi and Ayodhya."

Lord Ram enjoys the offering of Khurchan Peda

Rajni Kant said that Khurchan Peda has been offered to Lord Shri Ram since ancient times. Here about 12 types of Tilak-Chandan are prepared, which are used in different ways in different sects. Only by looking at the Tilak, one can identify which sect, monastery, Akhara the Sadhu, Saint, and Mahant are associated with.

The special importance of Khadau

Ayodhya is the only place on earth where Khadau ruled for 14 years in Treta Yuga. Even today, Khadau of different sizes ranging from 2 inches to large are being made by local craftsmen. Pilgrims take the wooden Charanpaduka (Khadau) home for worship with great reverence and it is also used extensively for wearing even today. The fame of Ayodhya's jaggery, which is included in the ODOP products, has also been there since ancient times because due to the water of the Saryu River, soil and local climate, the jaggery here has its own unique identity.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi laddus registered for GI tag ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony