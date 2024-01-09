Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi laddus registered for GI tag ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Hanuman Garhi Laddu has been famous for ages.

Following in the footsteps of Tirupati Balaji, the renowned Hanuman Garhi Laddu from Ayodhya has successfully secured registration for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The GI tag serves as a certification, signifying that a product possesses distinctive qualities setting it apart from others.

The process of obtaining a GI tag involves applications from the respective association or organization responsible for the product.

A devotee's reaction

Expressing delight, devotee Manish Singh shared his happiness regarding the GI tag accreditation for the Hanuman Garhi Laddu. "I have been coming to the Hanuman Garhi temple for ten years every Tuesday. I came here to attend the Mangla aarti held at 4:00 a.m. Today, I came to know that the Hamungarhi laddus are registered for the GI tag. It is a matter of great pride for all of us," he told news agency ANI. "It is a great achievement," he added further.

Hanumangarhi Laddu maker extends his gratitude

The Hanumangarhi Laddu maker thanked the government for the initiative. "It is a matter of great joy for not only all the citizens of Ayodhya but also for Modak Samaj. I want to thank the government for this great initiative. This is just like icing on the cake, as we are inaugurating Ram Mandir on the one hand, and on the other hand, Hanumangarhi Laddu has been registered for the GI tag."

Why Hanumangarhi Laddu is famous?

He further said that Hanuman Garhi Laddu has been famous for ages. People buy and take this laddu to distant places with them. The speciality associated with Hanumangarhi laddus is that there are different ways of making them but everybody likes it," the laddu maker added.

The world-famous temple of Bajrangbali Hanuman Garhi is situated in Ayodhya. Lord Hanuman is considered the Kotwal of Ayodhya and it is said that no one can have the darshan of Lord Ram without his permission.

What is Geographical Indication (GI)?

It should be noted here that a Geographical Indication is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. In order to function as a GI, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place. In addition, the qualities, characteristics or reputation of the product should be essentially due to the place of origin.

Introduced in India on September 15, 2003, the GI tag recognizes products with unique characteristics. Notably, Darjeeling Tea was the first Indian product to be awarded the GI tag.

