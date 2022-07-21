Delhi NCR weekend live events July 22-24: Stand up comedy shows, music concerts and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SADHOBAND A list of live events happening in Delhi NCR from July 22 to 24

Delhi NCR is offering a variety of events for people who are willing to step outside this weekend. After a long work week, the weekend is almost here and many would like to go out for a relaxed evening with friends and family. If you are someone who likes to enjoy live shows or music concerts, we bring to you the top five places to be this weekend. From stand up comedy shows to music concerts, a lot is on offer around various locations in Delhi NCR.

Sufi And Bollywood Night With Sadho

It's a two-hour music show featuring the Sufi band Sadho. The group is popular for singing Qawwali, Bollywood, Folk, Ghazal and Classical. If you attend their performance, quite a few genres of music can be enjoyed under a single roof, all tied to the Indian tradition and culture. The venue is Mic Drop in Delhi and the tickets are priced at Rs 499. The event is on July 24 at 8 pm.

Pannu Yaar! ft.Gurleen Pannu

The stand up comedy show featuring Gurleen Pannu will showcase observational humour and personal anecdotes. She will perform at Studio XO Bar in Gurgaon on July 23. Tickets are priced at Rs 499. The performance will begin at 6 pm.

Saaz-O-Awaaz

This Hindustani musical performance will feature Radhika Chopra on vocals and Ankita Kumar on piano. The event is on July 24 at the India Habitat Centre from 7.30 pm. The tickets are priced at Rs 200.

Swara Samrat Festival

Swara Samrat Festival, better known as SSF, is celebrating its 10th Annual Season and also the Centennial of Sarod Legend, Padma Vibhushan Swara Samrat Ustad Ali Akbar Khan through a nationwide 10 Day Mega Festival of Indian Classical music and dance, In Delhi, the event will be organised on July 23-24. The venue is Sri Ram Centre in Delhi and the tickets are priced at Rs 199.

Dude Hai Hum ft. Mohit Dudeja: Trial Comedy Show

Popular comedian Mohit Dudeja is performing at Guftagu Cafe in Gurugram on July 23. He will be presenting his latest set of jokes to the audience. It is 1.30 hours long stand up act and will begin at 8 pm. The tickets are priced at Rs 199.

PS: All the tickets for the aforementioned live shows can be booked on Book My Show.

Read More Lifestyle News