Chocolate Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status

Valentine's Week begins on February 7 with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day and the third day in the week of love is Chocolate Day, which falls on February 9. With this, you can rekindle some love and romance in your relationship with a sweet taste of chocolate. Connect through the love of chocolate that pampers the kid inside us all and a smile that reconnects us with an accord of nostalgia. And if you are not sure what to exactly tell your special someone on this day, here we have compiled a list of messages, wishes, quotes and images that you can send to your special someone and celebrate the spirit of togetherness.

Happy Chocolate Day 2023: Wishes and Quotes

On this Chocolate Day, I am sending this chocolate box as the epitome of my immense love for you. Keep smiling always.

My sweet valentine, you are a chocolate so you are sweetest, you are a star so you are brightest, you are a lovely girl so you are my dearest! Happy Chocolate Day!

Whenever I gorge on that favourite chocolate of mine, I am always reminded about you; a little bitter and a whole lot sweet. Happy Chocolate Day

Anyone Can Catch One's Eye.. But It Takes A Special Someone, To Capture Your Heart And Soul And For Me That Special Someone Is YOU. Happy Chocolate Day!!

Chocolates teach: you don’t have to have tons of money to make others' life sweet and beautiful. Happy chocolate day my girlfriend!

My dear valentine,

I love you like chewing gum,

I always give you a feeling of happiness,

I never leave you alone,

And I would help with your all problems.

Happy chocolate day…..

A day without a bar of chocolate is a day without sunshine. Life without chocolate is like an ocean without water. Just like I am without you!!! Happy Chocolate Day!

Do you know why couples give chocolate to each other on Chocolate Day? To add and maintain sweetness in their relationships...Happy Chocolate Day girlfriend!

Hey, it’s chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I simply love sharing everything with you.

“As long as there is chocolate, there will be happiness.” – Wayne Gerard Trotman

“Caramels are only a fad. Chocolate is a permanent thing.” – Milton Snavely

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt"- Charles M. Schulz

“Nothing is more romantic than chocolate.” – Ted Allen

"May your life be filled, as mine has been, with love and laughter; and remember, when things are rough all you need is chocolate." - Geraldine Solon

Happy Chocolate Day 2023: HD Images, status and Greetings

