Chaitra Navratri Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Puja rituals, timings, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know who is Maa Kushmanda.

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day-long festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. It is a time when people come together to worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a specific form of the Goddess, and on Day 4, we worship Maa Kushmanda.

Who is Maa Kushmanda?

Maa Kushmanda is the fourth form of Goddess Durga and is believed to possess a radiant aura. The name Kushmanda comes from three words - "Ku" means little, "Ushma" means warmth or energy, and "Anda" means egg. It is said that Maa Kushmanda created the universe with her divine smile and brought light to the darkness.

She is depicted with eight arms, holding a kamandalu (water pot), bow, arrow, lotus, mace, rosary, chakra (discus), and a jar of nectar. She rides on a lion or tiger, representing strength and courage. Maa Kushmanda is also known as Adi Shakti, which means the source of all power.

Puja rituals and timings

On Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath before starting their puja rituals. They wear yellow-coloured clothes as it is considered auspicious for the worship of Maa Kushmanda. The puja begins with the invocation of Maa Kushmanda by chanting mantras and offering flowers, fruits, and sweets to her.

The main puja ritual for Maa Kushmanda involves performing the Durga Saptashati puja. It is a recitation of 700 verses from the Devi Mahatmya that glorify the powers of Goddess Durga. This puja is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and good health to the devotees. After the puja, a haldi-kumkum ceremony is performed, and prasad is distributed among family members and friends.

On Friday, April 12, Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri will be observed. As per Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi commences at 1:11 pm, making these times appropriate for commemorating the occasion. At 09:07 p.m., the moon will rise in the interim. The hours of the Vijaya Muhurat are 2:26 pm to 5:15 pm. Last but not least, on April 13, the Ravi Yoga begins at 12:51 am and ends at 6:14 am.

Significance of worshipping Maa Kushmanda

Maa Kushmanda is believed to bless her devotees with good health, wealth, and prosperity. She is also the creator and sustainer of the universe, and worshipping her is said to bring balance and harmony into one's life. Her radiant aura is believed to dispel all kinds of negative energies and bring positivity into one's life.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Puja rituals, timings, significance and more