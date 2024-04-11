Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Puja rituals, timings, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know who is Maa Chandraghanta.

Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great zeal and fervour in India. It is a 9-day long festival that symbolizes the victory of good over evil. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, and on the third day, we worship Maa Chandraghanta.

Let us dive into the significance, rituals, and timings of worshipping Maa Chandraghanta on this auspicious day.

Who is Maa Chandraghanta?

Maa Chandraghanta is the third form of Goddess Durga, and she is known for her half-moon shaped like a bell (ghanta) on her forehead. She is depicted with ten hands that hold various weapons like a trident, sword, bow, arrows, mace, and more. She is also seen riding a tiger or a lion.

The name “Chandraghanta” comes from “Chandra,” which means moon and “Ghanta,” which means bell. This form of Goddess Durga represents bravery and courage. She is believed to destroy all the evil forces and protect her devotees from any harm.

Puja rituals

On the third day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees offer prayers to Maa Chandraghanta to seek her blessings. The puja rituals for this day include waking up early in the morning and taking a bath before sunrise. After that, a small Kalash (pot) is established, and a red-coloured cloth is tied around it. The pot is then filled with water, rice, and flowers. A coconut is placed on the top of the Kalash, and it is covered with mango leaves.

The puja begins with the recitation of the Durga Chalisa and other mantras dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. The goddess is offered various offerings like flowers, sweets, fruits, and incense sticks. Devotees also light a diya (lamp) in front of the goddess as a symbol of light and positivity.

After the puja, devotees offer bhog (food) to the goddess and then distribute it as prasad among family and friends. Many people also observe a fast on this day to seek blessings from Maa Chandraghanta.

Timings

On Thursday, the third day of Chaitra Navratri will be observed. Drik Panchang states that the following are the lucky times to commemorate the event: Tritiya Tithi starts at 5:32 p.m. At 07:33 p.m., the moon will rise in the interim. The hours of the Vijaya Muhurat are 2:30 pm to 5:21 pm. Finally, on April 11 and 12, from 6:00 am to 1:38 am, there will be a Ravi Yoga.

Significance

Maa Chandraghanta represents strength and courage, which are essential qualities to overcome any obstacles in life. By worshipping her on this day, devotees seek her blessings to have the courage and determination to face challenges in life.

The half-moon on her forehead symbolizes the cycle of creation and destruction. It also represents harmony and balance in life. Maa Chandraghanta is believed to bring peace and harmony in one’s life by removing all negative energies.

This form of Goddess Durga is also associated with the Manipura Chakra, which is located in the navel region. This chakra is associated with self-confidence, willpower, and determination. By worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, one can activate the Manipura Chakra and gain inner strength and confidence.

