World Unani Day 2021: Why is it celebrated? History and Significance

World Unani Day is observed on February 11 every year. It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of great Unani scholar and social reformer Hakim Ajmal Khan. He was the Unani medical educationist and founder of scientific research in the Unani System of Medicine. The day is marked to spread awareness about health care delivery through the Unani system of medicine. It is a preventive and curative philosophy that has been used in India for many years. Today, our country is one of the leading countries as far as the practice of Unani medicine which was introduced in India by the Arabs and Persians.

World Unani Day 2021: History and Significance

The Unani system of medicine was originated in Greece, however, its present form was saved by the Arabs. Today, the practice is popular because of the efforts of Hakim Ajmal Khan, who contributed in the sustained development of the Unani system of medicine in the country and world across. He was a great scholar, a social reformer, a noted freedom fighter and a genius.

First Unani Day was celebrated at Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine (CRIUM), Hyderabad in 2017. During that event, the celebration included CCRUM (Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine) Awards distribution ceremony and a two-day National Seminar on Skin Diseases and cosmetology in Unani Medicine at that time.

What is the meaning of Unani?

Unani medicine is also known as Unani Tibb, Arabian medicine, or Islamic medicine. It is a healing philosophy that takes from ancient Greek medicine. In Arab, Unani means 'Greek.' It assumes the four main elements- Fire, Water, Air and Earth which corresponds to four humours- Phlegm, Black bile, Blood, and Yellow bile respectively.