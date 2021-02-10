World Unani Day 2021: Who is Hakim Ajmal Khan?

Image Source : TWITTER/@MAHILACONGRESS Who is Hakim Ajmal Khan

World Unani Day is a global event celebrated on February 11 to spread awareness about health care delivery through Unani system of medicine through its preventive and curative philosophy. It is the birthday of the great Unani scholar and social reformer "Hakim Ajmal Khan".The objective of celebrating the event is to pay tribute to Hakim Ajmal Khan for his contribution in the sustained development of the Unani system of medicine in the country and world across.

Unani system of medicine is a science of life, a system of healthcare and medicine that aims to assist people in living a healthy life.

First Unani Day was celebrated at Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine (CRIUM), Hyderabad in 2017. During that event, the celebration included CCRUM (Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine) Awards distribution ceremony and a two-day National Seminar on Skin Diseases and cosmetology in Unani Medicine at that time.

Talking about Hakim Ajmal Khan, he was an eminent Indian Unani physician who was a versatile genius, a great scholar, a social reformer, a noted freedom fighter, an Unani medical educationist, and founder of scientific research in the Unani System of Medicine. To recognise his role and contribution in the development of the aforementioned system, the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India has declared his birthday as “World Unani Day”. By profession, Khan was a distinguished Unani clinician, herbalist, spiritual healer, politician, and poet.

He was one of the founders of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi. He was also appointed the university's first chancellor in 1920 and remained in office until his death in 1927.

Hakim Ajmal Khan took great interest in the expansion and development of the Unani system of medicine and built three important institutions, the Central College in Delhi, the Hindustani Dawakhana, and the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbiya College better known as Tibbia College, Karol Bagh, Delhi, which expanded research and practice in the field and saved the Unani System of Medicine from extinction in India.

His continuous efforts infused new energy, force, and life into an otherwise decaying medical system under British rule.

(Inputs from National Health portal India)