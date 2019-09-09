Bliss! Mass wedding pictures of 51 differently-abled couples in Udaipur will warm your heart

In a heartwarming gesture, mass wedding of 51 differently-abled couples took place at a village in Udaipur on Sunday. The wedding was musical,fancy, and planned grandly for differently-abled and underprivileged couples to give them a lifetime experience by making their dream possible. Narayan Seva The unique wedding was organized by Narayan Seva Sansthan - a charitable organization, who has been a part of 32 mass weddings earlier.

The mass wedding included 51 couples who got the blessings of Padma Shree Kailash "Manav" Agarwal, Founder -Narayan Seva Sansthan, Kamala devi Agarwal, President Prashant Agrawal, Director Vandana Agrawal and city government officials.

Despite being with physical disabilities, all couples showed excitement and immense happiness throughout the mass wedding ceremony. The brides and grooms followed the traditional rituals. Post this all the brides and the grooms put ‘varmalas’ on each other and took blessings from the elders present in the event.

About 9 years ago, a differently-abled couple Gunja and Jitendra's first meeting in 10th class, united them forever. Gunja said, Narayan Seva Sansthan has helped with her polio treatment, and also united them by organizing its 33rd Royal Mass Wedding.