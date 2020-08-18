Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAGWAANTERILEELA Hartalika Teej 2020: Date, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Muhurat, Vrat Katha and Timing of Hindu festival in India

Hartalika Teej 2020: This year the festival of Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on August 21. This festival holds a special significance for the married Hindu women as they pray for their husband's long life. Teej of Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month is celebrated as Haritalika Teej every year. Women are expected to keep a fast on this day and consume water and food in the evening. Hindu believers say that it was Goddess Parvati who observed the fast first after which she got Bholenath Shiva Shankar as her husband. Even though the women living in different parts of the country celebrate it differently, but there are specific rules that are common for all and are important to follow. Not just married, even unmarried girls can also keep a fast on this day. It is celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. If you are one of those who will be observing a fast on this day, here's a list of everything you need from date to pooja vidhi and samagri to mahurat and vrat katha.

Hartalika Teej 2020 Date:

The Hindu festival will be celebrated this year on August 21.

Hartalika Teej 2020 Puja Vidhi:

For Hartalika Teej puja, spread a red cloth and place idol or photograph of Lord Shiva. Keep a bowl for the consecration of God. After this, make an Ashta Kamal with white rice and set up a deep kalash. After assembling these things, make a swastika on the urn and fill it with water. Add a coin, betel nut (Supari) and turmeric to it. Place 5 betel leaves on top of the urn and put a bowl full of rice and a lamp on it. Put rice on the bunch of five betel leaves and establish idols Gauri and Ganesh on it, after which start the worship. Then offer rice, milk and roli to the Gods. Ganapathi likes Doob grass (Doorwa). Inoculate the Deep Kalash to all the Gods, after which worship with the Shodapchar method.

Join your hands uinfront of the Gods and pray to them for good health and prosperity. Offer them water and flowers. Then recite Hartalika Teej mantras with water in your hand and offer it at the feet of the Lord. Recite the mantra 3 times and then wash hands. After this clean the idol of Lord Shiva with the water and decorate it. After which listen or read the fast story (vrat katha) of the Hartalika Teej.

Pooja Samagri for Hartalika Teej 2020:

A metal plate for keeping the idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati

A chaupayi (wooden platform for placing the idols of the deities on the plate)

A clean cloth preferably yellow/orange or red for covering the Chaupayi.

Natural clay or sand for making the idols of Lord Shiva and Parvati

One whole coconut with its husk

One Kalash with water

Mango or paan leaves for the Kalash.

Ghee

Lamp

Agarbatti and Dhoop

Oil for lighting the lamp

Cotton wicks

Camphor (Kapur)

Hartalika Teej 2020 shubh mahurat:

It will be in the morning from 5:53 to 8:29. In the evening the timings are from 6:54 pm to 9:06pm.

Hartalika Teej 2020 Vrat Katha:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vrat Katha

