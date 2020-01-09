Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: Date, Shubh Muharat, Significance; Why is it celebrated

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020: In Hindu festivals, every occasion and festival marks a new path to its zodiac sign and for Sankranti, the zodiac sign ‘Makara’ is used to calculate the date of the occasion. Every year, the Sun revolves around various zodiac signs and their celestial paths according to Hindu Calendar and When the Sun aligns into the ‘Makara(Capricorn)’ celestial path, that day is celebrated as Makar Sankranti. It’s also celebrated as Pongal in many states. This year, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15, 2020. Makar Sankranti is one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar and indicates the first day of the sun’s transition into Capricorn.

When is Makar Sankranti 2020?

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, Makar Sankranti of Sun will start at 08.08 pm on February 14 and will last for the next 30 days i.e. February 13 at 2:00 pm due to which the holy period of Makar Sankranti will fall on January 15, 2020.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2020

Makar Sankranti History

Makar Sankranti is a festival that is devoted and dedicated to the sun god, Surya. Many people also take a dip in the holy waters of Ganga to commemorate the auspicious festival. In India, there are many names for Makar Sankranti, such as Poush Sangkranti in West Bengal, Maghi in Himachal Pradesh, Bihu in Assam and Pongal in Tamil Nadu. For many parts in India, this is the time to harvest Rabi crops. In Punjab and northern parts of India, this is the time when the farmers get ready for the seeds they had sown to grow into crops and give them business. The first crop of this season is worshipped along with other delectables such as rewari and popcorn. People of the community come together and sing songs and dance around the bonfire.

Why is Makar Sankranti festival celebrated?

The main reason to celebrate Makar Sankranti is to celebrate the harvest season. There are various factors which lead to this celebration. Firstly, before this the farmers have sown seeds and ploughed the fields for a good harvest which gives them good business in the coming year. Secondly, Makar Sankranti means that from now on days are going to be longer and the nights are going to be shorter. Thirdly, this is celebration time which is extremely auspicious as per the hindu calendar.