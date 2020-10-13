Image Source : FILE IMAGE Can a gadget eliminate 99% of airborne viruses?

Venturing out amid this pandemic is like a task for the brave, almost all precautions seem less. However, as the country slowly gets back on its track and we step out of after being locked inside our houses for many months, one needs to be extra cautious as the virus has still not been eradicated. While wearing a mask and maintaining social distance are the basics, one can also ensure their air surrounding is virus free.

A device called Airtamer claims to work on advanced ionic technology and emits negative ions to purify the air that you may breathe in up to 99 percent. It can be worn around your neck to keep you safe when you step out.

The gadget is to be worn as close to the mouth as possible for it to perform its function efficiently. Due to its compact metallic design, it can be easily worn around the neck as a necklace and emits millions of negative ions into the air forcing dangerous viruses, pollutants, allergens, pet dander, or odors out of the sphere of your breathable air, it claims.

"It can prove integral in protecting individuals who have to commute, work in offices or even visit public places. We have always worked towards the safety of people, and this device will come in more than handy in this pandemic as the coronavirus is also an airborne virus," said Sanket Aggarwal, Official Representative of Air Tamer in India.

A survey by Kitasato Research Center in Japan has proven that in just 20 minutes AirTamer fights 99 percent virus from the air. Another test that was carried out in Intertek Laboratory in Cortland, New York, said that AirTamer reduced smoke by 98.9 percent within 5 minutes, he said in a statement.

Airtamer is silent in operation and comes with a metal case for storage and travel. A USB charging cable is provided along with the product. The device houses a rechargeable lithium battery with almost 150+ hours of runtime. It is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

