Baba Ramdev claims to cure coronavirus positive man through Ayurveda in 7 days

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Monday said that he was able to cure a young man suffering from the deadly coronavirus infection through Yoga and Ayurveda. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Swami Ramdev said that he has been treating COVID-19 patients in his yogshalas spread across the nation. He also sadi that a man named Abhishek from Gwalior has been cured and is now coronavirus negative in just seven days. The Yoga Guru also appealed people to take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and save themselves. He said that there is no need to panic.

Ayurveda is an ancient system that includes herbal medicines, exercise and dietary guidelines practiced by millions in India.

Ramdev has also announced a donation of Rs 25 crore towards the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to fight against coronavirus crisis in India.