Coronavirus: WHO gives an official name 'COVID-19' to the deadly disease

The strange coronavirus that has infected around 45,000 individuals has, at last, got its official name. The WHO pronounced the infection as 'global health emergency' a month ago and now the Wuhan coronavirus with pneumonia-like indications has been authoritatively named as "COVID-19" by the World Health Organization. The CO represents corona, the VI for virus and the D for disease, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, executive general of WHO, declared.

He said that the gravity of the circumstance is with the end goal that it would have been off base to name the infection dependent on a specific nation. Along these lines, they have utilized a standard organization to name the ailment, which will likewise assist with naming the infection of a similar family in the future. He said, "Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreak."

The global research & innovation forum to mobilize international action in response to the #2019nCoV has started today. It was my honour to address the full room of scientists & those joining us online from all over the world. https://t.co/x1pGHYwSR8 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 11, 2020

The WHO's global research and innovation forum met on Tuesday at the association's headquarters in Geneva and the gathering finished up on Wednesday. Participants incorporate delegates of China and other member states, irresistible infection specialists, bioethicists, and significant research funders, as per the primer plan. The strategy of the discussion was to set up a typical comprehension of the infection and to concur upon needs and administration structure pushing ahead.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



"We now have a name for the #2019nCoV disease:



COVID-19.



I’ll spell it: C-O-V-I-D hyphen one nine – COVID-19"



-@DrTedros #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Kh0wx2qfzk — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 11, 2020

CORONAVIRUS HISTORY:

The infection which began in China's Wuhan City was being alluded to as "coronavirus" in light of the fact that it has a place with this gathering of infections. The word coronavirus started from a Latin word "corona", which signifies "crown" since they are sphere-shaped and shrouded in spikes, which takes after a crown under a magnifying instrument.

'More powerful' than a terrorist attack

The infection has executed in excess of individuals, infected more than 45,000 and arrived at exactly 25 nations, with the WHO announcing a worldwide wellbeing crisis. Tending to researchers at the first international conference on battling the infection, Tedros cautioned that the infection was an "extremely grave danger". He told journalists, "Viruses can have more powerful consequences than any terrorist action."

Around 400 researchers were partaking in the two-day universal gathering in Geneva called to audit how the infection is transmitted and potential antibodies against it. "We are not defenceless," Tedros stated, including, "If we invest now... we have a realistic chance of stopping this outbreak."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page