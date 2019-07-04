Image Source : GOOGLE 9 superfoods every breastfeeding mother should consume

Breastfeeding has a huge number of benefits for both mother and baby. As a lactating mother, your body is in the process of making milk 24 hours a day. There is not even a single moment in the day when your body is not actively producing milk for the little one. It is a common sight that breastfeeding mother feels hungry every now and then as this hunger comes from the number of calories the body consumes for making each ounce of milk.

Breastfeeding mothers should consume a proper diet and should fuel their bodies with these 9 superfoods suggested by celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who is also India's leading nutrition and exercise science expert.

1. Goond/ edible gum

This high on calories laddoo is made with the mixture of desi ghee, sugar, raisins, and chunks of nuts and dry food helps in meeting extra calories required by breastfeeding mothers to attain proper nutrients.

2. Ajwain/ Carom seeds

Ajwain or Carom seeds have lots of benefits for a breastfeeding mother. Ajwain seeds contain anesthetic properties that improve back pain. It also increases milk production in lactating mothers. Ajwain also heals the body internally post-delivery.

3. Mamra Badam/ Almonds

Raw almonds are high in protein and calcium which is essential for growth. Many nursing mothers opt for almonds to increase breast milk and sweetness.

4. Bajra/ Pearl millet

Bajra is full of calcium, iron, and fiber which is essential for both baby and nursing mother. Bajra also increases lactation.

5. Saung/ Fennel

Fennel or saung is considered as an herbal treatment to help mothers who breastfeed. Fennel is believed to be a galactagogue that brings more breast milk and increases the milk supply.

6. Til/ Sesame

Sesame has a high content of calcium and estrogen-like plant properties. You can eat sesame by seasoning your salad with it or mixed with nuts and dry fruits.

7. Aliv/ Garden cress

It is a tiny reddish-brown seed that is a good source of protein, fat, iron, calcium and phosphorous which is essential for both mother and baby. It supplies a huge amount of iron to mothers. It can be cooked along with jaggery/ Gud and whole grain.

8. Coconut

Coconut oil is a great therapy to retain the moisture content of the skin, it acts as a natural moisturizer and nourishes skin without the risk of irritating it. Coconut oil can also be used to prevent and repair stretch marks.

9. Methi/ Fenugreek

It is the most common item used for increasing milk supply in breastfeeding mothers. Fenugreek is a rich source of fiber, iron, and calcium. Methi Parantha is a rich source of fiber and iron and is widely used in countries for decades.