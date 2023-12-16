White Potato vs Sweet Potato: Which is healthier?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know which potato is a healthier choice

White potatoes and sweet potatoes both earn a spot on our plates, offering diverse flavours and culinary possibilities. To make informed choices about our diet, the ongoing debate about which tuber reigns supreme in the health department sparks curiosity. Let's explore the nutritional showdown between white and sweet potatoes, dissecting their similarities and differences to help you decide which spud deserves a place in your meals.

Caloric content:

Potatoes, regardless of type, provide a moderate caloric intake. White potatoes tend to be slightly higher, averaging around 130 calories per 100 grams, while sweet potatoes offer a marginally lower count at approximately 86 calories. The caloric variance is subtle, making both varieties suitable for diverse dietary plans.

Carbohydrates:

Carbohydrates are a primary energy source in potatoes. White potatoes predominantly contain starch, offering a quick energy release. In contrast, sweet potatoes provide a mix of complex carbohydrates and dietary fibre. This distinction influences the rate at which energy is released, contributing to sustained energy levels and better blood sugar control.

Glycemic index:

The glycemic index (GI) is a crucial factor, especially for those mindful of blood sugar levels. White potatoes have a higher GI, leading to a quicker spike in blood sugar, while sweet potatoes boast a lower GI, promoting a gradual increase. Balancing these factors is vital for individuals managing conditions like diabetes.

Micronutrients:

Both white and sweet potatoes contribute essential micronutrients. White potatoes are noteworthy for potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. On the other hand, sweet potatoes steal the spotlight with higher levels of beta-carotene (a precursor to vitamin A), vitamin C, and manganese. This diverse micronutrient profile makes incorporating both varieties beneficial for overall health.

Fibre:

The fibre content in sweet potatoes surpasses that in white potatoes. This dietary fibre not only aids digestion but also plays a crucial role in promoting satiety. The inclusion of fibre in sweet potatoes supports weight management and overall gut health.

Read More Lifestyle News