Two easy to make mouth-watering mango dessert recipes to enjoy this summer season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LADYFIT.RABIA Mango dessert recipes

Mango season is here and everyone is ready to gorge on yummy mangoes this summer. It is not only the king of fruits but also rules many hearts with its everlasting taste. People like to indulge in tasty mango desserts to enjoy after their meals. Mango holds many health benefits as well. From healthy-looking skin and hair to solving acidic problems, it is very good for the health. If you are also a mango lover and like to enjoy this seasonal fruit in a variety of forms, then these delicious easy to make mango dessert recipes are for you. Here are the two mango dessert recipes to win the hearts of your family and guests.

Also Read: Mango Maggi: Netizens react as food seller mixes two favourite food items of Indians

Mango pudding

Ingredients

Mangoes - Finely chopped, coarsely chopped.

Milk

Sugar

Condensed milk

Slices of bread

Cream

How to prepare it:

Step 1: Boil the milk until it reduced to half

Step 2: Add condensed milk with finely chopped mango

Step 3: Add boiled milk with the coarsely chopped mango and the remaining condensed milk to make a puree of it

Step 4: Take a bread slice and soak it in mango puree

Step 5: Align it soaked bread into a dish and sprinkle some mangoes over it

Step 6: Repeat the process of layering.

Step 7: Take the fresh cream and add mango puree and condensed milk in a mixer jar and blend it to make a paste

Step 8: Fill the topmost; layer with this paste and refrigerate it for 3 to 4 hours before serving.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISHAPATEL415 Mango pudding

Also Read: Alphonso, Totapuri to Dashari, 6 mango varieties you must try this summer

Mango cheesecake milkshake

Ingredients

Greek yoghurt

Egg

Vanilla

Whipped cream

Salt

Water

Icecream

Cream cheese

Mango

Milk

How to prepare it:

Step 1: In a bowl mix greek yoghurt, cream cheese, sugar, egg, vanilla and a pinch of salt.

Step 2: Microwave the mixture for a minute

Step 3: Take a blender, add the prepared mixture, and add ice cream, cheesecake, milk and mangoes blend them well.

Step: Pour the drink into the glass and enjoy it!