Two easy to make mouth-watering mango dessert recipes to enjoy this summer season

Mango season is here and everyone is ready to gorge on yummy mangoes this summer. It is not only the king of fruits but also rules many hearts with its everlasting taste. People like to indulge in tasty mango desserts to enjoy after their meals. Mango holds many health benefits as well. From healthy-looking skin and hair to solving acidic problems, it is very good for the health. If you are also a mango lover and like to enjoy this seasonal fruit in a variety of forms, then these delicious easy to make mango dessert recipes are for you. Here are the two mango dessert recipes to win the hearts of your family and guests.
Mango pudding
Ingredients
Mangoes - Finely chopped, coarsely chopped.
Milk
Sugar
Condensed milk
Slices of bread
Cream
How to prepare it:
Step 1: Boil the milk until it reduced to half
Step 2: Add condensed milk with finely chopped mango
Step 3: Add boiled milk with the coarsely chopped mango and the remaining condensed milk to make a puree of it
Step 4: Take a bread slice and soak it in mango puree
Step 5: Align it soaked bread into a dish and sprinkle some mangoes over it
Step 6: Repeat the process of layering.
Step 7: Take the fresh cream and add mango puree and condensed milk in a mixer jar and blend it to make a paste
Step 8: Fill the topmost; layer with this paste and refrigerate it for 3 to 4 hours before serving.
Mango cheesecake milkshake
Ingredients
Greek yoghurt
Egg
Vanilla
Whipped cream
Salt
Water
Icecream
Cream cheese
Mango
Milk
How to prepare it:
Step 1: In a bowl mix greek yoghurt, cream cheese, sugar, egg, vanilla and a pinch of salt.
Step 2: Microwave the mixture for a minute
Step 3: Take a blender, add the prepared mixture, and add ice cream, cheesecake, milk and mangoes blend them well.
Step: Pour the drink into the glass and enjoy it!