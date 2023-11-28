Say Cheese! World’s largest grilled cheese sandwich is here and it weighs...

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Worlds largest grilled cheese sandwich

A pair of Wisconsin brothers led their friends and family in the creation of a massive grilled cheese sandwich measuring 10.9 feet long and 6.25 feet wide. Brothers Exodus Chaudhry and brother Iggy, stars of The Exodus and Iggy show on YouTube used a custom-welded pan. With more than 300 pounds of dough and 60 pounds of cheese create a 2.75-inch-thick sandwich at the Tripoli Shrine Center in Milwaukee. The brothers aimed to break the

Guinness World Record for the largest grilled cheese sandwich, which was set by Cabot Creamery of Vermont in 2000 with one that measured. Grilled cheese is a vital part of the culture of Wisconsin, and this is one of the best places in the world to break the record.Focaccia bread was chosen for its structural integrity, with two enormous slices baked on a specially constructed giant griddle. Melting the cheese and evenly browning the sandwich posed significant challenges.

The team used open flames and blow torches to achieve the desired cook, requiring over an hour of torching for the top side. The feat took nearly one month to assemble, according to the duo. The Chaudhry brothers have their own YouTube channel, “The Exodus and Iggy Show,” with more than 154,000 subscribers. In addition to setting a new Guinness World Record, the event raised funds for local food banks.

