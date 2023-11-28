REVEALED: Starbucks CEO's favourite coffee with Indian twist costs...

Coffee lovers worldwide adore Starbucks for its rich variety of flavours and inventive blends. Whether it's the comforting notes of South Indian-inspired brews or the unexpected pleasures of whiskey barrel-aged Guatemalan coffee, Starbucks' distinct offerings captivate aficionados, nurturing a global affection for the unique coffee experiences the brand provides. Have you ever wondered which Starbucks coffee holds a special place in CEO Laxman Narasimhan's heart?
In a recent interview, the CEO shared his preferred Starbucks coffee, and it comes with an Indian touch. He said he likes the Doppio Espresso Macchiato, complemented by a side of hot milk. This delightful beverage is priced at $3.35, approximately around ₹270.
For coffee lovers, Starbucks isn't just a coffee stop, it's a cultural phenomenon, fostering a community around its inviting ambiance and expertly roasted beans. With a menu that reflects global influences, Starbucks continues to redefine and elevate the coffee experience worldwide. Established in 1971, the brand has expanded its footprint worldwide, offering an extensive menu of expertly brewed coffees, teas, and speciality beverages.