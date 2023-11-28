REVEALED: Starbucks CEO's favourite coffee with Indian twist costs...

While speaking to Fortune, Narasimhan conveyed that the beverage brought back memories of the coffee he enjoyed in India. “Skim milk, preferably. It’s a way for me to replicate the taste of South Indian coffee here in the US,” said Narasimhan.

Moreover, he shared his astonishment at the Starbucks coffee chain's whiskey barrel-aged Guatemalan coffee, emphasizing how it pleasantly caught him by surprise. “It has no alcohol in it. It has a cube of ice. And it’s a wonderful drink that’s available in our roasteries, and I’ve enjoyed that deeply.”

All About Starbucks Coffee