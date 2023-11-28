Rohit Bal: When the fashion designer SLAMMED Bollywood celebs for not paying him

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Fashion designer Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal is one of the most accomplished fashion designers in the country. The 63-year-old is currently admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital and was put on life support. Reports said Bal was struggling with alcohol addiction and was in rehab for a while. In a career spanning over three decades, the designer carved a niche for himself, and a myriad of Bollywood celebrities walked the ramp for him, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Sonam Kapoor among others.

In 2018, Rohit Bal took to Facebook and slammed celebrities over non-payment. However, he deleted the post later. In his post, he wrote, "Bollywood and the disparate costumes it generates (yes costumes... because anything designed specifically for film is technically a costume and comes under the aegis of costume design) does not represent contemporary Indian fashion. These are merely costumes specifically designed to style a script and clothe a character within that script. Unfortunately, mass adulation that blindly follows this as relevant Indian fashion, needs to be addressed and the majority who see this as relevant, need to be educated.”

“We have the incestuous story of Bollywood stylists and their celebrated clients adding to the dilemma. Designers (with turnovers less than half the daily fee of these celebrities) are expected to provide their creations for red carpet appearances in exchange for publicity. My question is... why can’t these celebrities pay for what they wear like everyone else and why are designers succumbing to this for momentary mileage?" he continued.

Concludingly, Bal wrote, "This trend is regressive and invariably defeats the purpose of fashion. Fashion publications should present fashion trends, styles and accessories. They should resolve to create content that aspires and inspires the readers (including film personalities) to go out and shop. Advertisers pay them for that. Unfortunately, Bollywood has become the biggest player in an arena of misplaced advertising values.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Bal remains to be critical.

