Ekta Kapoor at Emmy Awards: Can you guess the price of her stunning orange Sharara?

The 51st International Emmy Awards, held on November 21, 2023, was a star-studded affair with celebrities from all around the world dressed to impress. Among them was the queen of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor, who turned heads with her stunning fashion choice. The producer and television mogul graced the red carpet in a beautiful orange sharara, worth a whopping Rs 1.49 lakh. The internet was abuzz with her radiant look, and fans couldn't stop gushing over her elegant appearance.

Known for her impeccable fashion sense and trend-setting style, Ekta Kapoor has always been a fashion icon in the Indian entertainment industry. From her elegant sarees to her stylish fusion wear, she has always managed to make a statement with her fashion choices. And her look at the International Emmy Awards was no exception.

The vibrant orange sharara, designed by ace designer Nupur Kanoi, instantly caught everyone's attention. The ensemble featured intricate mirror work and gold embellishments, giving it a regal touch. The kaftan blouse added a modern twist to the traditional outfit, making Ekta look nothing short of a royal princess.

But what made this look even more special was Ekta's choice of jewellery. She adorned a stunning diamond and emerald necklace and matching earrings, adding the perfect touch of elegance to the ensemble. Her kohled-eyes look, nude lipstick and sleek hair added to the overall charm of her look.

Ekta Kapoor's appearance at the International Emmy Awards not only made a fashion statement but also represented India on a global platform. With her bold choice of colour and traditional attire, she showcased the richness and diversity of Indian culture to the world.

Apart from Ekta Kapoor, Shefali Shah also looked stunning on the International Emmy Awards red carpet in New York. For the event, she donned a red organza saree created by Indian designer Torani.

