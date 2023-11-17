Loved Akshara Murthy's Gandaberunda Necklace? Know its 5 significance here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshara Murthy's Gandaberunda Necklace significance.

If you are a fan of Indian jewellery, you must have come across the exquisite 'Gandaberunda Necklace' worn by Akshara Murthy, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife. She is known for her impeccable fashion choices. This stunning piece of jewellery has been making waves in the fashion industry. But do you know the significance behind this intricate and mesmerising necklace? Let's take a closer look at the five main significance of the Gandaberunda necklace.

Representing the Legendary Mythical Creature

The first significance of the Gandaberunda necklace lies in its design itself. The necklace is named after the Gandaberunda- a legendary mythical creature from Hindu mythology. This creature is said to possess immense strength and is considered a symbol of power and protection. The Gandaberunda is depicted as a two-headed bird with magnificent wings, and it is believed that wearing this necklace will bring strength, courage, and protection to the wearer.

A Symbol of Karnataka's Rich Heritage

The Gandaberunda necklace is not just a piece of jewellery; it is also a representation of Karnataka's rich heritage. Akshara Murthy hails from Karnataka. The intricate design and craftsmanship of this necklace showcase the beauty and richness of Karnataka's culture and traditions.

A Blend of Traditional and Contemporary

What makes the Gandaberunda necklace stand out from other traditional pieces of jewellery is the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary elements. The design of this necklace is deeply rooted in traditional Indian jewellery-making techniques, but it also features modern twists and elements to give it a unique and modern touch. This blend of old and new makes it a perfect choice for both traditional and modern occasions.

A Statement Piece

The Gandaberunda necklace is not just a piece of jewellery; it is a statement piece. This necklace is designed to make a bold and powerful statement, and it does so effortlessly. The intricate design and the use of precious stones and metals make it a luxurious and eye-catching piece of jewellery. It can elevate any outfit and add a touch of elegance and glamour to the wearer's overall look.

A Symbol of Prosperity and Abundance

In Hindu mythology, the Gandaberunda is also associated with wealth, prosperity, and abundance. It is believed that wearing this necklace can bring good fortune and abundance into one's life. The use of precious stones like diamonds, rubies, and emeralds in the necklace further enhances its symbolism of prosperity and wealth.

