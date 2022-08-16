Janmashtami 2022: 3 delicious vegetarian recipes to try on the festive occasion

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Try these mouthwatering recipes on Janmashtami 2022

On the auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Krishna, here are some vegetarian recipes with a twist that you can try making at home and enjoy with your loved ones. They are high in protein and very healthy. Even those on a diet can enjoy them in moderation.

Almond Amarnath Kebab

Ingredients:

For almond kebab

• Whole almond ¼ cup

• Amaranth flour ½ cup

• Almond flour ½ cup

• Chopped ginger 2 tsp

• Chopped garlic 1 tsp

• Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

• Chopped red onions 3 tbsp

• Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp

• Salt to taste

• Red chilli powder ½ tsp

• Garam masala powder ¼ tsp

• Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp.

• Oil (for grilling)

Method:

• Roast almond in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut them roughly once cooled.

• In a bowl, combine amaranth flour, almond flour, roughly chopped almonds, chopped ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chili, mashed potatoes, salt, red chili powder, garam masala powder and chopped coriander leaves. Mix thoroughly.

• Portion the mix in 25 gm size and keep aside in a plate.

• Heat oil in pan on medium flame, pan fry kebabs to golden and crisp

• Serve hot kebabs with chutney

Almond and saffron festive kashmiri naan bread

For Dough

Refined flour 250 gms

Almond powder 50 gms

Desi ghee (clarified butter) 40 gms

Yeast 8 gms

Salt 5 gms

Fine sugar 50 gms

Full fat milk 150 ml

Saffron ½ gm

For topping of bread

Almond flakes 15 gms

Cranberries 5 gms

Tutti frutti 5 gms

Dry rose petals 5 gms

Method

Make the dough

• Warm milk and soak saffron in it. Make dough by mixing all ingredients with this milk.

• Divide the dough into 2 equal parts and leave for 20 minutes.

Baking bread

• Take baking sheet and give each dough a round shape by hands. It should be ½ inch in thickness. top it with almond flakes, cranberries, tutti fruti and dry rose petals.

• Allow it to proof for 5 minutes and then bake it at 180 c for 2-3 minutes or till golden in colour.

Almond and Cauliflower Rice Salad

Ingredients

• Almond with skin 1 cup

• Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups

• Sea salt to taste

• Black pepper powder ½ tsp

• Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp

• Lemon juice 2 tsp

• Chopped root ginger 1 tsp

• Chopped green chilli 1 tsp

• Cumin seed ½ tsp

• Olive oil 2 tbsp

Method

• Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled.

• In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds.

• Stir-in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender.

• Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

• Add roasted slivered almonds to it.

• Serve fluffy textured pulao.

(Recipes curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra)

