Janmashtami 2022: 3 delicious vegetarian recipes to try on the festive occasion

Janmashtami 2022: On the auspicious occasion dedicated to Lord Krishna, here are some vegetarian recipes with a twist that you can try making at home and enjoy with your loved ones. They are high in protein and very healthy. Even those on a diet can enjoy them in moderation.
Almond Amarnath Kebab
Ingredients:
For almond kebab
• Whole almond ¼ cup
• Amaranth flour ½ cup
• Almond flour ½ cup
• Chopped ginger 2 tsp
• Chopped garlic 1 tsp
• Chopped green chilli 1 tsp
• Chopped red onions 3 tbsp
• Boiled potato mashed 2 tbsp
• Salt to taste
• Red chilli powder ½ tsp
• Garam masala powder ¼ tsp
• Freshly chopped coriander leaves 1 tbsp.
• Oil (for grilling)
Method:
• Roast almond in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut them roughly once cooled.
• In a bowl, combine amaranth flour, almond flour, roughly chopped almonds, chopped ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chili, mashed potatoes, salt, red chili powder, garam masala powder and chopped coriander leaves. Mix thoroughly.
• Portion the mix in 25 gm size and keep aside in a plate.
• Heat oil in pan on medium flame, pan fry kebabs to golden and crisp
• Serve hot kebabs with chutney
Almond and saffron festive kashmiri naan bread
For Dough
Refined flour 250 gms
Almond powder 50 gms
Desi ghee (clarified butter) 40 gms
Yeast 8 gms
Salt 5 gms
Fine sugar 50 gms
Full fat milk 150 ml
Saffron ½ gm
For topping of bread
Almond flakes 15 gms
Cranberries 5 gms
Tutti frutti 5 gms
Dry rose petals 5 gms
Method
Make the dough
• Warm milk and soak saffron in it. Make dough by mixing all ingredients with this milk.
• Divide the dough into 2 equal parts and leave for 20 minutes.
Baking bread
• Take baking sheet and give each dough a round shape by hands. It should be ½ inch in thickness. top it with almond flakes, cranberries, tutti fruti and dry rose petals.
• Allow it to proof for 5 minutes and then bake it at 180 c for 2-3 minutes or till golden in colour.
Almond and Cauliflower Rice Salad
Ingredients
• Almond with skin 1 cup
• Pulsed cauliflower 2 cups
• Sea salt to taste
• Black pepper powder ½ tsp
• Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp
• Lemon juice 2 tsp
• Chopped root ginger 1 tsp
• Chopped green chilli 1 tsp
• Cumin seed ½ tsp
• Olive oil 2 tbsp
Method
• Roast the almonds with skin in preheated oven at 180 degree celsius for 4 minutes and cut into slivers, once it is cooled.
• In a pan, heat olive oil and crackle cumin seed, add chopped ginger, chopped green chilli and saute for 10-15 seconds.
• Stir-in pulsed cauliflower and cook for a minute or till tender.
• Take off the pan from flame and finish up with lemon juice, freshly chopped coriander and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
• Add roasted slivered almonds to it.
• Serve fluffy textured pulao.
(Recipes curated by Chef Manish Mehrotra)