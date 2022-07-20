Masala Chai with Sandwich, check out these tasty and healthy snacks for monsoon cravings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tasty and healthy snacks for monsoon cravings

The arrival of the Monsoon season brings with it the desire for something delicious, hot, and refreshing. We enjoy bingeing on our favourite hot treats to satisfy our hunger. Certain foods are nutrient dense and provide us with long-lasting energy, so they must be included in our monsoon snacking. Oatmeal has become a popular evening snacking item in recent years, and the best part is that it is easy to prepare. Saffola Masala Oats is a blend of Indian spices and essential nutrients, making it not only chatpata but also a power-packed snack. It's made with whole grain oats and real vegetables, so it keeps you 'full' for longer. It is available in five delectable flavours: Classic Masala, Peppy Tomato, Veggie Twist, Masala Coriander, and Curry & Pepper.

Here are some Monsoon Snack Combos prepared with Oats that will satiate your monsoon cravings:

Masala Toast Sandwich & Haldi Doodh - Monsoon days are incomplete without the toasty goodness and chatpata flavours of a Masala Toast Sandwich. Relish the same taste at home with just 5 mins of prep time. Cook Classic Masala or Masala & Coriander for 3 mins, when ready take a multi-grain bread and spread coriander chutney, add Masala Oats filling in the toast, put it in the toaster till brown and serve it with Haldi Doodh and enjoy.

Oats Risotto & Cinnamon Hot Chocolate - Prepare a tangy red Risotto with aromatic spices and the tingling tomato aste of Peppy Tomato variant. In a pan add oil, garlic and ginger paste, add tomatoes, onions, capsicum saute the mixture for a few mins and add peppy tomato oats. Once ready, serve it with cinnamon hot chocolate.

Air Fried Oats Cutlet & Masala Chai - Give a fun and nutritious twist to our monsoon snack by incorporating mouth-watering Veggie Twist Oats in it. In a pan add Veggie Twist Oats, cook it for 3 mins. Then take a bowl - add oats, boiled mashed potatoes, carrot, beet root, cabbage and salt to taste and mix it well. Create equal portions of the mixture, preheat the air fryer at 200 degrees C for 5 Mins, then place the cutlet portions in the air fryer and cook them for 15 mins at 200 Degrees C. Once ready, serve it with hot Masala Chai.

Pepper Curd Oats & Filter Coffee - It is a simple dish made by combining the Curry & Pepper Oats with yoghurt. The magic of well-loved spices of the South in three delicious south flavours that would leave everyone craving for more! Be it aromatic Sambar or fiery Chettinad or hot Curry Pepper, these flavours make for delightful warm family snack, serve it with the classic filter coffee.