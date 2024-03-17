Green Smoothie to Turmeric Latte: 5 healthy breakfast drinks to kickstart your day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 healthy breakfast drinks to kickstart your day

Mornings are the perfect time to set the tone for a healthy day ahead. And what better way to start your day than with a nutritious breakfast drink? Incorporating a healthy drink into your morning routine is a simple and delicious way to prioritise your health and wellbeing. Whether you're rushing out the door or taking a leisurely morning, consuming nutritious drinks will give you the energy and nutrients you need to kickstart your day on the right foot. From green smoothie to turmeric latte, here are five different healthy breakfast drinks.

Green Smoothie

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, green smoothies are a fantastic way to boost your morning. Blend a handful of spinach or kale, a ripe banana, some frozen fruits like berries or mango, a splash of almond milk, and a dollop of Greek yogurt for creaminess. This nutrient-rich concoction will provide you with a burst of energy and keep you feeling full until lunchtime.

Oatmeal Smoothie

If you're a fan of oatmeal, why not drink it? Combine cooked oats, a scoop of protein powder, a handful of nuts or seeds, a dash of cinnamon, and your choice of milk in a blender. Blend until smooth, and you've got yourself a delicious and filling breakfast smoothie that's rich in fiber, protein, and essential nutrients.

Matcha Latte

Matcha is a powdered green tea that's rich in antioxidants and provides a gentle caffeine boost without the jitters associated with coffee. Whisk together a teaspoon of matcha powder with hot water until frothy, then add steamed milk of your choice and a touch of honey or agave syrup for sweetness. Enjoy this vibrant green latte for a calm and focused start to your day.

Berry Beet Smoothie

Beets are loaded with antioxidants and nitrates, which can help improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. Combine cooked beets (or raw if you prefer), a handful of mixed berries, a scoop of protein powder, a splash of coconut water, and a squeeze of lime juice in a blender. Blend until smooth for a vibrant and refreshing breakfast drink that's as nutritious as it is delicious.

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric has long been celebrated for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it a perfect addition to your morning routine. Heat some milk (dairy or plant-based) with a teaspoon of turmeric powder, a pinch of black pepper (to enhance absorption), and a bit of honey or maple syrup for sweetness. This golden elixir not only tastes comforting but also provides a myriad of health benefits to start your day off right.

