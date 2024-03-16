Bananas to Chocolate Milk: 5 best foods to consume before and after a workout session

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 best foods to consume before and after a workout session

Whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or just starting your fitness journey, what you eat before and after a workout can significantly impact your performance and results. By incorporating some of the best foods into your pre and post-workout nutrition routine, you can optimise your performance, support muscle growth, and enhance recovery. Remember to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before and listen to your body's hunger and satiety cues to fuel appropriately. To maximise your efforts and support your body's needs, here are five of the best foods to consume before and after a workout session.

Foods to Consume Before Workout

A banana is a convenient and excellent choice for a pre-workout snack. Packed with carbohydrates, natural sugars, and potassium, bananas provide a quick energy boost without weighing you down. The carbohydrates help fuel your muscles, while the potassium aids in maintaining proper muscle function and preventing cramps during exercise. Oatmeal: Opt for a bowl of oatmeal before your workout to give your body sustained energy. Oats are rich in complex carbohydrates, which release energy gradually, providing a steady stream of fuel throughout your exercise session. Add some sliced fruits or a spoonful of nut butter for additional flavor and nutrients.

Foods to Consume After Workout

After a workout, your muscles need protein to repair and rebuild. Chicken breast is an excellent source of lean protein, low in fat, and rich in essential amino acids necessary for muscle recovery. Grill or bake a chicken breast and pair it with some quinoa or sweet potatoes for a well-rounded post-workout meal. Spinach Salad: Leafy greens like spinach are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health and recovery. Create a nutrient-rich salad with spinach as the base and add some grilled tofu or chickpeas for plant-based protein. Top it off with colorful vegetables and a drizzle of olive oil for healthy fats.

Leafy greens like spinach are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health and recovery. Create a nutrient-rich salad with spinach as the base and add some grilled tofu or chickpeas for plant-based protein. Top it off with colorful vegetables and a drizzle of olive oil for healthy fats. Chocolate Milk: Chocolate milk might seem like an unconventional choice, but it's an excellent post-workout beverage. It provides a combination of carbohydrates and protein, making it ideal for replenishing glycogen stores and promoting muscle recovery. Plus, it's convenient and delicious, making it a favorite among many athletes.

