Stir-Fried Tofu to Baked Stuffed Bell Peppers: 5 oil-free recipes for effective weight loss

In the quest for effective weight loss, one of the most common strategies is to cut down on oily foods. However, that doesn't mean sacrificing flavour or satisfaction in your meals. From stir-fried tofu and vegetables to baked stuffed bell peppers, here are five delicious oil-free recipes that not only support your weight loss journey but also tantalise your taste buds. These recipes are not only delicious and satisfying but also support your weight loss goals by focusing on whole, nutritious ingredients. Incorporate them into your meal rotation to add variety and flavour while working towards a healthier you.

Stir-Fried Tofu and Vegetables

Ingredients:

1 block of firm tofu, pressed and cubed

2 cups mixed vegetables (broccoli, bell peppers, snap peas, carrots, etc.)

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon grated ginger

2 green onions, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

In a large non-stick skillet, dry-fry tofu cubes until golden brown on all sides.

Add mixed vegetables to the skillet and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes until tender-crisp.

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, rice vinegar, maple syrup, garlic, and ginger.

Pour the sauce over tofu and vegetables, toss to coat evenly, and cook for another 2 minutes.

Garnish with chopped green onions before serving.

Quinoa Salad with Avocado Dressing

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa, cooked

1 cucumber, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

For the dressing:

1 ripe avocado

Juice of 1 lime

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons water

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine cooked quinoa, cucumber, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro.

In a blender, blend avocado, lime juice, garlic, water, salt, and pepper until smooth.

Pour the avocado dressing over the salad and toss gently to coat. Serve chilled.

Zucchini Noodles with Marinara Sauce

Ingredients:

2 large zucchinis, spiralized into noodles

2 cups marinara sauce (store-bought or homemade)

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Nutritional yeast (optional, for topping)

Instructions:

In a large skillet, heat marinara sauce over medium heat.

Add zucchini noodles to the skillet and toss gently until heated through, about 2-3 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, then sprinkle chopped basil on top.

Serve hot, optionally topping with nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavour.

Baked Stuffed Bell Peppers

Ingredients:

4 large bell peppers, halved and seeds removed

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup corn kernels

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

In a large bowl, mix cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper.

Stuff each bell pepper half with the quinoa mixture and place them in a baking dish.

Cover the dish with foil and bake for 25-30 minutes until the peppers are tender.

Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.

Veggie Stir-Fry with Brown Rice

Ingredients:

2 cups mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, etc.)

2 cups cooked brown rice

3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon grated ginger

2 green onions, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

In a large non-stick skillet, stir-fry mixed vegetables over medium-high heat until tender-crisp.

Add cooked brown rice to the skillet and stir to combine.

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, rice vinegar, maple syrup, garlic, and ginger.

Pour the sauce over the vegetables and rice, tossing to coat evenly.

Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until heated through. Garnish with chopped green onions before serving.

