Father's Day 2022: Caramel custard to Banana Coconut Milkshake, 3 special recipes to surprise your dad

Father's Day 2022: For most children, fathers are their first heroes, role models, and rock-solid pillars. However, this superhero is not always given his due appreciation and deserves to be pampered more. Thankfully, there is a day set aside to honour and thank your father for everything he does for you and your family. If he enjoys cooking or loves food, spend some quality time together preparing some delectable treats. If you're looking for some inspiration, we have you covered with these simple and delicious dishes.

Omelet in a Mug

Ingredients:

. 2 large eggs

. 1 tablespoon flour

. 1 tablespoon skim milk

. 1 tablespoon low-fat grated cheese

. 2 tablespoon diced green bell pepper

. 2 tablespoon diced onion

. Salt/pepper

Recipe:

. In a small bowl (or directly in your mug), crack and beat your eggs with a fork.

. Stir in the flour, milk, cheese, and diced vegetables.

. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

. Pour the mixture into your mug.

. Microwave in your Voltas Beko microwave in its AutoCooking mode. Let the microwave do all the work for 1-1/2 min to 2 min.

. Enjoy immediately!

Banana Coconut Milkshake

Ingredients:

. 1 large banana

. 1 spoonful of pure cocoa

. 1 spoonful of maple syrup

. 150 ml coconut milk

Recipe:

. Place all the ingredients in a mixer

. Mix until the liquid is uniform

. Vary thickness by adding more or less coconut milk

. Once ready, store it in the Voltas Beko refrigerator. You can also store various fruits in the refrigerator for a long time to experiment with new milkshakes, as Voltas Beko's StoreFresh technology allows you to lock in the freshness of your fruits and vegetables for up to 30 days.

Caramel Custard

Ingredients:

. 3/4 cup sugar

. 2 tablespoons Cornflour

. 2 cups milk

. 4 eggs

. 1 tablespoon water

. 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Recipe:

. Add 1/4 sugar and water to a dish, and cook uncovered for 2 minutes. Stir well once and cook again for 3-4 minutes until it becomes a smooth mixture.

. Beat the eggs, cornflour, vanilla, and sugar. Add milk while beating.

. Pour the mixture into the dish and cook covered, in your Voltas Bekomicrowave. Its large turn-table will allow you to cook a larger portion as well! Cook for 10-12 minutes, and turn the pan halfway through.

. Let it cool, un-mold, and serve.