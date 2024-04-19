Cold Cucumber to Watermelon Gazpacho: 5 refreshing summer soups to strengthen your weight loss journey

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 refreshing summer soups to boost your weight loss journey.

Summer is here and it's the perfect time to indulge in refreshing and healthy soups. Not only are they light and delicious, but they can also help you in your weight loss journey. Yes, you read that right! Soups are a great addition to your diet, especially during the hot summer months when heavy meals can make you feel sluggish and bloated.

So, let's dive into 5 refreshing summer soups that will not only tantalize your taste buds but also boost your weight loss journey.

Cold Cucumber Soup

Cucumbers are a staple during summer, and this soup is a perfect way to use them. To make this soup, blend cucumbers, yoghurt, mint leaves, green onions, and garlic in a blender until smooth. Add some salt, black pepper, and lemon juice according to your taste preference. Refrigerate the soup for an hour or two before serving. This soup is not only low in calories but also high in fibre and water content, making you feel full for longer periods. The addition of yoghurt adds protein, making it a complete meal.

Watermelon Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a Spanish cold soup that is usually made with tomatoes, but this watermelon version is perfect for summer. To make this soup, blend watermelon chunks, cucumber, red onion, garlic cloves, lime juice, and jalapeno pepper until smooth. Add some salt according to your taste preference and refrigerate for an hour before serving. Watermelon is a great source of antioxidants and contains about 92% water, making it a perfect ingredient for this refreshing soup. It also helps in reducing bloating and aids in digestion, making it a perfect addition to your weight loss journey.

Chilled Avocado Soup

Avocados are not only delicious but also a great source of healthy fats, making them a perfect ingredient for a weight loss soup. To make this soup, blend avocados, cucumber, green onions, cilantro, garlic cloves, and lime juice until smooth. Add some water or vegetable broth to adjust the consistency and chill the soup for an hour before serving. Avocados are high in fibre and contain essential nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C. They also help in keeping you full and satisfied, making it easier for you to stick to your weight loss goals.

Summer Corn Soup

Corn is a staple during summer, and this soup is a great way to use it. To make this soup, sauté some onions and garlic in olive oil until they are soft. Add corn kernels and vegetable broth and bring it to a boil. Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes before blending it until smooth. You can also add some coconut milk or almond milk for added creaminess. Corn is a good source of fibre and antioxidants that help keep you full and satisfied while aiding in weight loss.

Chilled Fruit Soup

Fruits are not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and minerals that are essential for weight loss. To make this soup, blend your favourite fruits like strawberries, blueberries, peaches, and watermelon with some yoghurt or coconut milk until smooth. Add some honey or maple syrup for sweetness if needed. Refrigerate the soup for an hour before serving. This soup is not only low in calories but also high in fibre and antioxidants that help in boosting metabolism and aid in weight loss.

