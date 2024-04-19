Mango Lassi to Mango Sticky Rice: 5 mouth-watering mango recipes to savour this summer season

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 mouth-watering mango recipes to savour this summer season

As the temperature rises and the sun shines brighter, it's time to indulge in the succulent sweetness of mangoes. This beloved tropical fruit not only satisfies your sweet cravings but also offers a burst of flavour that perfectly captures the essence of summer. From refreshing drinks to decadent desserts, here are five mouth-watering mango recipes to elevate your culinary experience this season.

Mango lassi:

Image Source : GOOGLEMango lassi

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

1 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup milk

2-3 tablespoons honey or sugar (adjust to taste)

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom (optional)

Ice cubes (optional)

Method:

In a blender, combine the diced mangoes, yoghurt, milk, and honey or sugar. Blend until smooth and creamy. Taste and adjust sweetness if needed. If desired, add ice cubes and blend again until smooth. Pour into glasses, sprinkle with ground cardamom if using, and serve chilled.

Mango salsa:

Image Source : GOOGLEMango salsa

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Juice of 1 lime

Salt to taste

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the diced mangoes, red onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, and cilantro. Drizzle with lime juice and sprinkle with salt. Gently toss to combine. Serve immediately as a topping for grilled fish or chicken, or with tortilla chips as a snack.

Mango coconut ice cream:

Image Source : GOOGLEMango coconut ice cream

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

In a blender, combine the diced mangoes, coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla extract. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions until thick and creamy. Transfer the ice cream to a freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 4 hours or until firm. Serve scoops of mango coconut ice cream and enjoy!

Grilled mango with chilli-lime sauce:

Image Source : GOOGLEGrilled Mango with Chili-Lime Sauce

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and sliced into thick wedges

Juice of 1 lime

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon chilli powder

Pinch of salt

Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Method:

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, honey, chilli powder, and salt to make the chilli-lime sauce. Grill the mango wedges for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until lightly caramelized. Transfer the grilled mangoes to a serving platter. Drizzle with the chilli-lime sauce and garnish with chopped cilantro. Serve immediately and enjoy the sweet and spicy flavours!

Mango sticky rice:

Image Source : GOOGLEMango sticky rice

Ingredients:

1 cup glutinous rice (also known as sticky rice)

1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk, divided

1/4 cup sugar

Pinch of salt

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and sliced

Toasted sesame seeds or shredded coconut for garnish

Method:

Rinse the sticky rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain well. In a saucepan, combine the sticky rice, half of the coconut milk, sugar, and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the rice is tender and has absorbed most of the coconut milk, about 20-25 minutes. Remove from heat and let the rice cool slightly. In a separate saucepan, heat the remaining coconut milk until warm. To serve, divide the sticky rice among serving plates or bowls. Top with sliced mangoes and drizzle with warm coconut milk. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds or shredded coconut, if desired. Serve immediately and enjoy this delicious Thai dessert!

