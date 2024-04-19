Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Garlic Day 2024: 5 delicious garlic-infused recipes

National Garlic Day is celebrated annually on April 19. It is a celebration of one of the most versatile and beloved ingredients in the culinary world. Scientifically known as Allium sativum, it is a species in the onion genus, native to Central Asia and northeastern Iran. Rich in sulfur compounds like allicin, garlic boasts potent antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties, making it a popular remedy for various ailments throughout history. From ancient civilizations to modern kitchens, garlic continues to be celebrated both for its exceptional flavour and its potential health-promoting properties. On this flavorful occasion, let's embark on a journey through the rich and aromatic realm of Indian cuisine, where garlic plays a pivotal role in enhancing taste and aroma. Here are five delectable garlic-infused Indian recipes to tantalise your taste buds and celebrate National Garlic Day 2024 in style.

Garlic naan:

Garlic naan, a quintessential Indian bread, is a perfect fusion of soft, fluffy texture and robust garlic flavour. To prepare this delectable dish, knead together flour, yoghurt, yeast, salt, sugar, and minced garlic. After allowing the dough to rise, roll it out into flat circles, sprinkle minced garlic and cilantro, and cook on a hot skillet until golden brown. Serve hot with your favourite curry or dip for a truly satisfying culinary experience.

Roasted garlic hummus:

Elevate your snack game with homemade roasted garlic hummus. Roast whole garlic cloves until soft and caramelised, then blend them with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth. Serve with pita chips, veggie sticks, or spread it on sandwiches for a flavorful twist.

Garlic lemon chicken:

Brighten up your dinner table with this zesty garlic lemon chicken recipe. Marinate chicken breasts in a mixture of minced garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs, then grill or bake until cooked through. The result? Juicy, flavorful chicken that pairs perfectly with steamed vegetables or a crisp salad.

Classic garlic bread:

No celebration of garlic would be complete without classic garlic bread. Slice a baguette lengthwise, spread a generous layer of garlic-infused butter on each half, and sprinkle with parsley and grated Parmesan cheese. Bake until golden and aromatic, then slice and serve alongside your favourite pasta dish or as a delightful appetizer.

Spicy Korean garlic noodles:

This vegetarian dish is full of bold flavours. Thin noodles are tossed in a gochujang-based sauce packed with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and a touch of sesame oil. Top it with your favourite vegetables for a complete and satisfying meal.

