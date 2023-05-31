Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chaulai Saag: Know recipe, benefits for strong bones

Benefits of Amaranth: You will find this green in different provinces of India. Somewhere it is called Amarnath leaves, and somewhere it is called Chaulai. The special thing is that many types of nutrients are found in amaranth leaves (chaulai benefits), which can save you from many problems along with increasing the density of your bones. So, what are these properties, and how can they be useful for health? Know about all these things in detail.



Chaulai benefits for healthy bones

Amaranth leaves contain calcium, iron, sodium, potassium, vitamins A, E, C and folic acid. While calcium improves the texture of bones and increases their density, iron protects bones from diseases like osteoporosis by increasing blood. Apart from this, amaranth is also rich in protein, which is very important for healthy bones. Therefore, for all these reasons, you must eat amaranth, or saag.



Chaulai saag recipe:

To make Chaulai Saag, you have to first wash the Chaulai leaves and then cook them with steam. Now mash the whole greens in it. After this, put some mustard oil in a pan. Add some garlic, green chilies, and onions. Add spices lightly. Turn all the greens into it. Cook it by putting a little gram flour on top and adding 1 spoon of ghee at the end. Now cook this saag well, take it off and serve it.



Chaulai saag benefits:

There are many benefits to eating amaranth. It is not only beneficial for bones, but it is also good for your eyes. Eating these greens does not cause a vitamin C deficiency and also boosts immunity. Also, it is beneficial for the brain. So, if you have never tried it, then definitely try it once.

