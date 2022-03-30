Chaitra Navratri special: Learn how to prepare Sabudana Aaloo Tikki in 7 easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PHOTOGRAPHY_RAVINEGI Sabudana Aaloo Tikki

The biggest festival of the Hindus, Navratri, is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri, also called Vasant Navratri, falls in the spring season every year. The festivities of Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 2, 2022, this year and will last up to April 11. This festival is celebrated to mark the mighty valour of the different avatars of Goddesses. To mark the festival, devotees observe fasting for a period of nine days in honour of the goddess. The preparations for the holy festivals are already in full swing and people will be fasting for the next nine days. Here are are several quintessential dishes which you can relish during your Navratri vrat.

From yummy vrat wale aaloo ki sabzi to sabudana kheer, kuttu ke aate ke pakode and several other food items, there are plenty of yummy and mouth-watering dishes which can make you Navratri much more enjoyable. ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know about utensils in which 'prasad' should be offered to Goddess

And we have bought you a simple recipe for Sabudana Aaloo Tikki

Ingredients:

Sabudana, one large boiled potato, chopped green chilli, cumin (jeera) powder, dry mango (aamchur) powder, rock salt (sendha namak), peanut oil

Method:

1. Take ½ cup of sabudana and soak them in water overnight. Make sure the water covers the sabudana 1inch above so that it gets soft enough to get mashed when pressed. Next morning drain the water properly and keep the sabudana aside.

2. Mash the boiled potato in a bowl. Now add, the drained sabudana in it, along with 1 chopped green chilli (chopped), 4 tbsp chopped cashews, ½ tbsp chopped raisins, ½ tsp jeera powder and mix them well. Chaitra Navratri: Make your fasting healthy with these dos and don'ts tips

3. Now add aamchur powder and sendha namak as per your taste and mix it properly in the mixture.

4. Make flat tikkis from the mixture and keep them aside. Make sure the tikkis are not too thick as it won’t cook properly from the centre.

5. Take 2 tbsp of peanut oil in a pan, heat it and fry the tikkis in it. Don’t deep fry them.

6. Flip the tikki when turned light brown and take it out once it turns crisp and golden from both sides.

7. Place the fried tikkis on a napkin to remove excess oil

Your delicious sabudana aaloo tikki is ready to be served! Happy Navratri!