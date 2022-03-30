Chaitra Navratri: Make your fasting healthy with these dos and don'ts tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Navratri is the nine days of celebration of the goddess Durga which is celebrated with much fervour. To mark the festival devotees observe fasting for a period of nine days in honour of the goddess. This year Chaitra Navratri will be starting from 2nd April. If you're planning to observe a fast for nine days, don't forget to keep a tab on your fasting methods. It is important to avoid health mishaps. Here are a few tips to conquer the fasting period and yet remain healthy:

Don't starve yourself

Fasting shouldn't mean that you're starving yourself. One should make sure you eat enough to get through the day. It is advisable to eat smaller meals frequently to maintain stamina. Try to limit yourselves when it comes to fried food and opt instead for baked, grilled or roasted food instead. Fasting is a good way to detoxify your body from the regular junk and alcohol that is consumed, helping maintain sugar levels in the body. Keeping yourself hungry for a longer period of time can lead to severe acidity.

Say no to sugars

It is advised that one should stay away from refined sugar. You can substitute it with healthier alternatives like jaggery or honey. Also, sugar cravings can be curbed with various fruits or salads, since they are light and easy to digest. Regular snacking can help prevent from feeling low and maintain adequate sugar levels.

Keep yourself hydrated

If you are not going for a 'nirjala vrat', it is important to keep yourself hydrated at all times. In addition to water, there are a lot of other fluids that can be consumed like coconut water, buttermilk, green tea, lemon water etc. also, don't consume alcohol as it can lead to dehydration and slow down metabolism.

Plan your meals

While it is easy to be swayed and eat a lot more than your regular meals, plan them accordingly. Make sure you do not overeat, specially packaged snack foods as they contain high amounts of Iodine. Don't dwell on snacks too much, munching on nuts and dry fruits is a healthier alternative. Plan a heavier lunch and a lighter dinner.

Avoid caffeinated drinks

Tea and coffee can help curb hunger pangs for a good amount of time. However, make sure you do not consume these on an empty stomach; it can affect your digestive system tremendously. Consuming too much tea or coffee can often make you feel bloated or dehydrated. Insomnia might also set in which is not healthy.

Avoid fasting if you're pregnant

If a normal and healthy delivery is indicated, fasting within limits will not have much of an effect on you or your baby. However, if your pregnancy is indicative of complications, it is recommended to avoid fasting during this period. It is best in to consult your doctor before taking any step. Make sure you consume plenty amounts of fluid during this time.

-- with agency inputs