Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know about utensils in which 'prasad' should be offered to Goddess

Navratri is known to be one of the biggest and most important Hindu festivals. Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, falls during the spring season every year and is considered auspicious for the farming communities in the country. This year Chaitra Navratri will commence on April 02, 2022. Throughout the holy days of Navratri, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. They are –Maa Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. Goddess Durga is hailed as Shakti and celebrated for eliminating Mahishasura.

Utensils to be used for 'prasad'

Devotees begin worshipping Maa Durga by offering them fruits, flowers, prasad, sweet and more. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the 'prasad' for Navratri should be offered in metal utensils, ie gold, silver or copper, stone, sacrificial wood or pottery. Also, prasad should never be wasted as it is considered inauspicious. It should be eaten and distributed as much as possible. The prasad lying near the deity leaves negative energy.

Dedicated to the deity, Prasad should be lifted immediately. Failure to do so has led to the arrival of powers named Vishwaksen, Chandeshwar, Chandanshu and Chandali.

Which 'kalash' to be used for worship

The first day of Chaitra Navratri marks the Hindu New Year as per the Lunar calendar. The devotees begin the New Year by worshipping Maa Durga. This day devotees worship an incarnation of Goddess Parvati named Shailputri. The Chaitra Navratri Puja samagri consists of puja items for the Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana and everyday puja ingredients. For Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana--do not use steel or plastic Kalash. You need a copper, bronze, brass or silver Kalash.