Beetroot to Amla: 7 foods that are natural blood purifiers

Due to unhealthy lifestyles, diet pollution, and toxins present in the environment, impurities are created in the blood. Impurities in the blood mean not getting proper nutrition for the functioning of many important systems of the body. Due to this, the body becomes a victim of many types of diseases. Blood also delivers oxygen to the cells so that they can do their work properly.

7 foods that are natural blood purifiers and learn ways to consume them

Beetroot: Beetroot contains betacyanin which is a powerful antioxidant. It helps in purifying the blood. So peel the beetroot and cut it into pieces. Keep two glasses of water boiling in a vessel. Then add cut pieces of beetroot in it and let it boil for 7-10 more minutes. Now mix black pepper and cumin powder in it. After this, filter it and drink it. Drink this for two to three weeks. Ginger and lemon: Grind ginger. Add two-three drops of lemon to it along with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Consume it in the morning on an empty stomach. This purifies the blood. Basil: Consumption of basil leaves is beneficial in many ways. Eating its leaves on an empty stomach purifies the blood. Basil leaves are also rich in oxygen, so it also increases the amount of oxygen in the blood. Neem: Neem is a very effective remedy for purifying blood. Of course, it is a bit difficult to consume but it cleans the impurities present in the blood very well. For this, chew raw neem shoots on an empty stomach and then drink water. Another way is to grind neem leaves finely mix it in water and drink it. Both methods are beneficial. Apart from this, neem leaves can also be eaten. It contains antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal properties. Which is an effective remedy in removing the toxins accumulated in the blood. Garlic: Consuming garlic on an empty stomach is very beneficial. This not only keeps blood pressure under control but also purifies the blood. Eating garlic cloves daily also reduces the chances of getting fungal infections. Amla: Rich in Vitamin C, Amla keeps the liver function healthy and keeps the immune system healthy, thereby protecting the body from many types of diseases. Most importantly, eating it removes impurities present in the blood. Lemon: Drinking lemon water every morning on an empty stomach also cleans the dirt from the body. Squeeze half a lemon in a glass of lukewarm water and drink it on an empty stomach. Lemon juice not only purifies the blood but also keeps the digestion in good condition.​

