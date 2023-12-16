Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 reasons why mulethi is a winter diet essential

With winter's arrival, our bodies crave warmth and resilience against the season's challenges. This shift in needs calls for a change in our diet, and mulethi, also known as liquorice, rises to the forefront. This herb, deeply rooted in traditional medicine, boasts a wealth of health benefits that make it an ideal winter companion. From boosting immunity to aiding digestion and soothing coughs, mulethi offers a natural and effective way to navigate the colder months. Understanding the science behind its properties reveals why it's considered an essential part of a winter wellness routine. Here are 5 reasons that make mulethi a winter essential.

Boosts immunity:

Winter often brings a surge in respiratory ailments. Mulethi, with its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, serves as a natural immunity booster. Its soothing effects on the respiratory system make it particularly beneficial for combating common winter woes like coughs and colds.

Digestive support:

Cold weather can sometimes lead to sluggish digestion. Mulethi acts as a digestive aid, promoting the production of digestive fluids and reducing acidity. Its mild laxative effect can help maintain a healthy digestive system, especially when winter diets tend to include heavier, rich foods.

Balancing blood sugar levels:

Research suggests that mulethi may help regulate blood sugar levels. This is particularly beneficial during winter when cravings for sugary treats are high. Adding liquorice to your diet in moderation may assist in maintaining stable blood sugar levels.

Traditional wisdom:

Mulethi has been a staple in traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda for centuries. Valued for its medicinal properties, it is believed to balance the three doshas – Vata, Pitta, and Kapha – promoting holistic health during the colder months.

Stress reduction:

Winter blues and increased stress are not uncommon. Mulethi contains compounds that may have adaptogenic properties, helping the body cope with stress. Including liquorice in your diet might contribute to a sense of calm and balance during the colder, potentially challenging months.

Read More Lifestyle News