5 superfoods to power up your immunity against Covid JN.1

The ever-evolving Covid landscape keeps us on our toes, and with the emergence of variants like JN.1, prioritizing immune health is more crucial than ever. While there's no magic bullet against any virus, incorporating certain superfoods into your diet can provide your body with the ammunition it needs to fight off infections and stay resilient. Here are 5 amazing superfoods to power up your immunity against Covid JN.1

Leafy greens:

Spinach, kale, collard greens, and Swiss chard are packed with vitamins A, C, and K, along with a treasure trove of other essential nutrients. These powerhouses not only strengthen your immune system but also keep inflammation in check, a crucial factor in fighting COVID-19 complications. Blend them into your breakfast smoothie, steam them for a nutrient-rich side dish, or toss them into your favourite soup.

Nuts:

Almonds, sunflower seeds, and chia seeds are packed with vitamin E, zinc, and healthy fats, all of which play crucial roles in immune function. Snacking on a handful of nuts and seeds throughout the day provides your body with the building blocks it needs to build strong immune cells and fight off invaders

Citrus fruits:

Oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes – these tangy delights burst with vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that plays a vital role in immune function. It enhances white blood cell activity, boosts the production of protective antibodies, and helps repair damaged tissues. Squeeze some sunshine into your day with fresh citrus in your water, smoothies, or as a flavorful salad topper

Probiotics:

Yoghurt with live and active cultures, kimchi, miso, and kombucha are rich in beneficial bacteria called probiotics. These tiny champions reside in your gut and act as your first line of defense against pathogens. They not only improve digestion and nutrient absorption but also strengthen your immune system's response to infections.

Ginger and garlic:

Garlic and ginger have been prized for their medicinal properties for centuries, and with good reason. They're packed with antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Garlic contains allicin, a compound that boosts immune cell activity, while gingerol in ginger helps reduce inflammation and soothe respiratory irritation.

